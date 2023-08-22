USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 8:50 AM
246 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

Bond yields continue to grab headlines with real yields pointing higher. A growing expectation of higher-for-longer Fed rates, a resilient US economy and increased treasury debt sales are key drivers for real yields, and one which

 

The US 2-year yield closed above 5% for the first time since March on Monday. But if history is anything to go by (and this time is no different) then perhaps we should be on guard for yields to drop. Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday could well dictate which side of 5% the 2-year yield – which is more sensitive to Fed policy – closes on. With that said, it’s unlikely Powell will strike any such dovish tone required to make yields drop meaningfully given the resilience of the US economy. So perhaps it is different this time…

 

  • The PBOC (People’s Bank of China) surprised most by holding their 5-year loan prime rate (PR) steady, although they did cut the 1-year by 15bp.
  • A faltering property market has a -15bp cut for the 5-year LPR as it is the benchmark rate for mortgages in China.
  • The PBOC’s inaction weighed in China’s stock market indices, sending the China A50 back to key support at 12,400 and the CSI 300 fell to its lowest level since November, suggesting no immediate appetite to call the plunge protection team (where State banks are ordered to support the market)
  • Wall Street indices rose for a second day as they shook off last week’s negative sentiment, with the Nasdaq 100 leading gains ahead of a key earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) on Wednesday
  • View my weekly COT report where we take a look at positioning of asset managers on the Nasdaq 100

 

20230822moversCI

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 15:00 – Japan’s BOJ core CPI
  • 21:30 – FOMC member Barkin speaks

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 aw its lowest daily close since 11th July on Monday, although prices held above last week’s low and 7100.
  • 9 of its 11 sectors were also lower, led by consumer staples and info tech
  • Implied volatility continues to rise and rose to its highest level in a month
  • 7100 remains a key level of support for bulls to defend, although the positive lead from Wall Street and SPI futures rising 0.24% overnight suggests potential support for the ASX 200 cash market today
20230822asxglanceCI

20230822spi200

 

USD/JPY technical analysis daily chart):

We could be fast approaching popcorn time on USD/JPY again. Rising yields (and widening differentials) helped USD/JPY form a bullish engulfing day on Monday, stopping just beneath last week's high and the US 'soft CPI' high set on November 10th.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) sent a verbal warning shot last week, so I expect nothing less (and likely more) if this continues higher. My guess is an increased level of verbal intervention up to 150, with increased odds of actual intervention from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) around or above 150.

20230822usdjpyD1

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (1-hour chart)

Price action from last week’s high to low appears to have been corrective, with a false break of the October low and June high occurring ahead of a strong break of trend resistance. Prices are now consolidating within a potential continuation pattern on the 4-hour chart, although it wouldn’t surprise me too much to see a spike or two lower around the Tokyo open at 10:00 AEDT. Either way, the potential path of least resistance appears to be higher unless we get some further verbal warning shots from the MOF or BOJ. 14.59 is the initial target, the daily R1 pivot sits at 146.70 and the upper 1-day implied volatility band at 179.09.

20230822usdjpyH1

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Asian Open USD/JPY ASX

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 04:07 AM
Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
Today 03:50 AM
ASX 200: higher bond yields generating valuation headwinds
Today 12:54 AM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Yesterday 05:53 PM
Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
Yesterday 05:23 PM
Gold Price Analysis: Gold to See 6th Down Day as Real Yields Hit 14-Year Highs?
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:50 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 21st August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 01:07 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 battered and bruised: Asian Open – 21st August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 20, 2023 10:27 PM
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 18, 2023 04:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.