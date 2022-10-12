USD/JPY breaks above 146 as traders goad the BOJ and MOF

Another day, another handle higher for USD/JPY has traders continue to defy threats of intervention of the yen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2022 12:03 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The breakout on USD/JPY occurred at the Hong Kong open which took USD/JPY to its highest level since September 1998. It’s a breakout the MOF (Ministry of Finance) did not want to see, as the pair now trades above the 145.9 level which prompted the MOF to intervene on September the 22nd. On that day USD/JPY fell as much as -3.8% during its most volatile day since March 2020. But after the reality sank in that no trend change has occurred on the yen without a ‘team effort’ of interventions, USD/JPY drifted higher and eventually broke above the September high.

 

20221011Vols

 

Yen futures saw a large volume spike during the breakout of over +4 standard deviations. This shows traders are confident that the yen will weaken, despite comments from government officials that they are watching FX markets very closely. But the real is that the BOJ want a weaker currency, and are happy to let is slide so long as its demise is not too volatile. As of yet we’re yet to hear any comments from BOJ or MOF officials, but we suspect comments will be very likely not traders have clearly ignored all prior messages.

 

20221012usdjpyCI

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is holding above 106 and its bullish trend remains intact. The trend remains bullish above 145.40, and perhaps it can extend a move to 146.50 as futures volumes currently favour further yen weakness (assuming no verbal or physical intervention form the powers that be). But we’re also on guard for the potential for bearish volatility to take hold, should central authorities hit the wires over the coming hours.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas USD/JPY Yen

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.