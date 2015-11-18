usdjpy ascent at resistance ahead of fed minutes boj statement 2628272015

USD/JPY has been rising steeply for the past month since mid-October, buoyed by a consistently strong dollar and progressively weaker yen. The dollar has been […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2015 3:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY has been rising steeply for the past month since mid-October, buoyed by a consistently strong dollar and progressively weaker yen.

The dollar has been lifted up by recent US economic data and inflation readings that have increasingly supported the case for an already-hawkish US Federal Reserve to potentially begin raising interest rates in December.

In contrast, the yen has been dragged down by a relatively dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ) that could be poised to expand its well-established stimulus measures in the foreseeable future due to weak economic growth. Monday’s quarterly GDP report out of Japan showed a worse-than-expected GDP contraction of 0.2% against prior expectations of a 0.1% contraction. This places Japan technically within recession territory and helps support the case for further potential BoJ easing down the road.

On top of this, a relative lack of significant volatility in the global equity markets has recently led investors to avoid the yen in its traditional role as a risk averse, safe haven currency.

This combination of factors has helped to prompt a month-long rise for USD/JPY. Immediately upcoming data could help to further propel the currency pair. Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes from last month’s Fed meeting should provide some more context around the decision to keep rates on hold in October and provide some further clues as to what may or may not occur in December with regard to a rate hike. Thursday’s BoJ monetary policy statement should additionally provide some more clues as to Japan’s potential monetary direction.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY has bumped up against major resistance around the 123.60 level as of this writing. This level represents the intermediate three-week high from early last week. With any sustained breakout above this level on the noted central bank news releases, USD/JPY could be poised for a run-up towards further key resistance around the 125.00 target level, last hit in mid-August. Major downside support on any pullback currently continues to reside around the important 122.00 support/resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.