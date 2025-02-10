US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF carves a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the January low (0.8966).

USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low

USD/CHF stages a three-day rally as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (0.9002), and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9014) as it still holds above the moving average.

As a result, USD/CHF may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9197) amid the limited reaction to the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the semi-annual testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may influence the exchange rate as the central bank pauses its rate-cutting cycle.

US Economic Calendar

In turn, more of the same from Chairman Powell may drag on the Greenback as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) moves towards a neutral stance, but an adjustment in the forward guidance for monetary policy may fuel the recent recovery in USD/CHF should the prepared remarks tame speculation for lower US interest rates.

With that said, USD/CHF may attempt to test the January high (0.9201) should it continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9014), but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions if it struggles to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9197).

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

USD/CHF retraces the decline from the monthly high (0.9197) as it bounces back ahead of the January low (0.8966), with a breach above the January high (0.9201) bringing the 2024 high (0.9225) on the radar.

Next area of interest comes in around the October 2023 high (0.9245), but another failed attempt to close above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) may curb the recent series of higher highs and lows in USD/CHF.

Lack of momentum to hold above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CHF towards the January low (0.8966), with the next area of interest coming in around the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

