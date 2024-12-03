USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/CHF may defend the rally following the US election should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8692).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
December 4, 2024 2:56 AM
channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF appears to be pulling back ahead of the July high (0.9051) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to move away from overbought territory, but the exchange rate may defend the rally following the US election should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8692).

USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

Keep in mind, the USD/CHF rally from last month pushed the RSI above 70 for the first time since April, and the recent weakness in the exchange rate may turn out to be temporary as the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) prints at 7.744M in October versus forecasts for a 7.480M reading.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

Signs of a resilient labor market may push the Federal Reserve to the sidelines as the economy shows little indications of a looming recession, and the central bank may keep US interest rates on hold at its last meeting for 2024 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. insist that ‘it would likely be appropriate to move gradually toward a more neutral stance of policy over time.’

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12032024

In turn, waning expectations for a Fed rate-cut in December may keep USD/CHF afloat, and the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may also influence foreign exchange markets as the update is anticipated to show the US economy adding 200K jobs in November.

With that said, USD/CHF may stage further attempts to test the July high (0.9051) should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.8692), but the exchange rate may give back the rally following the US election if it fails to hold above the moving average.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 12032024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF pares the advance from the start of the week as it struggles to trade back above the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone, with a break/close below the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a move towards 0.8700 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around the November low (0.8615), but USD/CHF may extend the advance from the start of the month as it holds above the 0.8770 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.8800 (50% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Need a close above the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone to bring the November high (0.8958) on the radar, with a break/close above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region opening up the July high (0.9051).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Gives Back Post-US Election Rally

US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Test of May Low

NZD/USD Rebounds Ahead of 2023 Low with RBNZ Expected to Cut

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CHF articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
By:
Michael Boutros
December 12, 2024 05:32 PM
    channel_02
    USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: A SNB Schlegel surprise set to rattle Swiss franc
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 11, 2024 03:11 AM
      USD_GBP_EUR
      USD/CHF analysis: Does this head and shoulders have legs?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 6, 2024 01:53 AM
        US_flag_G_Washington
        Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 5, 2024 07:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.