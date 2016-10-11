usdchf parity in sight as dollar extends bullish momentum 2678352016

In recent days we have seen the dollar’s bullish trend gain momentum against the G10 currencies. Investors appear to be expanding their bullish bets on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2016 9:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In recent days we have seen the dollar’s bullish trend gain momentum against the G10 currencies. Investors appear to be expanding their bullish bets on the greenback amid rising expectations that Donald Trump’s reputation will prevent him to become the next US president. Trump is widely deemed to be dollar-negative, while a Clinton victory is regarded to be positive for the dollar. In the absence of a shock victory for Trump, the Federal Reserve will most likely raise interest rates in December, thanks to improving data in the US. Meanwhile almost every other major central bank except the Fed will probably maintain their dovish stance for some time yet, including the BoE, BoJ, ECB and SNB. The latter has had a very tough time fighting deflation in Switzerland. Even though interest rates in Switzerland have been cut to -0.75%, the perceived safe-haven status of the currency means investors have been less keen to move their funds out of Switzerland. But now that could be about to change.

Yesterday we wrote about the dollar’s growing strength and analysed in detail the EUR/USD and the Dollar Index. The EUR/USD looked poised for a breakdown while the Dollar Index had already made its move, breaking its own downtrend. Now the USD/CHF is another dollar pair making its move above a key resistance area.

As can be seen from the chart, the USD/CHF has been stuck in a lengthy consolidation pattern for the best part of this year. However, since the start of May, it has been trending higher, albeit with really deep retracements. Nevertheless, it looks like the Swissy made its low when an attempt to move decisively below the prior swing low and psychologically-important level of 0.9500 failed. That false breakdown caused the shorts to start unwinding their positions and the buyers have apparently been stepping in to buy the dips. The USD/CHF broke its prior swing high around 0.9800 following that false break reversal pattern and thus the market structure of lower highs was violated. Since then, at least 4 higher lows have been established.

Today, the USD/CHF has broken above its bearish trend line and resistance at 0.9840. Assuming that this is a sustainable break, we could see a nice up move towards the area I have shaded in red on the chart: 0.9955-1.0000. The lower end of this range was the last swing high while the upper end is where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against the 2015 high meets the psychologically-important parity level (1.0000).

The behaviour of price action is clearly bullish at the moment and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Swissy were to even climb north of parity over time. At this stage, my bullish technical outlook on this pair would become invalid upon the formation of a lower low beneath 0.9640. However, any move back below the broken 0.9840 resistance level should also be a sign for concern for bullish speculators.

16-10-10-usdchf

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.