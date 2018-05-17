USDCHF looks poised for breakout

The SNB still charges negative interest rates and maintains that despite the recent weakening of the Swiss franc that the currency remains overvalued. This makes the USD/CHF fundamentally supported.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2018 8:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar continues to find good support thanks mainly to ongoing expectations that the Fed will be tightening its policy more aggressively relative other central banks in the near term outlook. This is reflected in not only rising bond yields in the US, but also in the widening of yield differential between US bonds and those of Japan, Germany and UK. But among and possibly the most dovish of major central banks still out there is the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The SNB still charges negative interest rates and maintains that despite the recent weakening of the Swiss franc that the currency remains overvalued. This makes the USD/CHF fundamentally supported. With global stocks still buoyant, there is also less demand for safe haven assets at the moment. Gold, for example, has already broken below $1300 support and the Japanese yen has also been falling. The Swiss franc, which is also considered to be a safe haven currency, could join the precious metal and the Japanese yen in going further lower should the stock markets remain calm as they have been so in Europe.

Indeed, the USD/CHF’s v-shaped recovery and its recent consolidation near the previous swing high of 1.0037 is technically bullish. If resistance was strong here, then surely rates would have been slapped down again. But they haven’t. This is telling us that rates are more likely to break higher than break down, even if the USD/CHF appears to be overbought. If we are correct in our bullish forecast and see a break above the 1.0037/55 area in the coming days then a continuation of the rally towards the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0267 could be the outcome. This level comes in just ahead of the 2016 and 2017 highs, at 1.0342 and 10334, respectively. Those could be the subsequent bullish objectives in the event the bullish trend continues.

However, in the event the USD/CHF falls below support at 0.9985 first, then we would have to put our long term bullish view on hold, as in this case rates could go for a deeper correction before potentially breaking out. In this potential scenario, price could return to 0.9920 support area before rebounding. But we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an even deeper retracement in this case.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.