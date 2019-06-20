USDCAD Unwind Could Just Be Getting Started

With a long-term trendline broken and bears clearly bac in control, the inflection point for the year has likely been seen.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2019 9:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD's Unwind Could Just Be Getting Started


With a long-term trendline broken and bears clearly back in control, the inflection point for the year has likely been seen.

Just under two weeks ago, we outlined a case for USD/CAD to challenge long held views and perform a bearish reversal. At the time, it was resting precariously on its 2018 trendline, although the trendline has since broken and bearish momentum is clearly winning the battle.

Trade tensions have continued to thaw ahead of next week’s G20 meeting, rising inflation has dispelled calls for a rate cut and the USD has been under immense pressure following the dovish FOMC meeting this week. Along with rising oil prices, the environment has been favourable for a stronger Canadian dollar, although signs were already there ahead of these moves that bullish pressure could be building for the Canadian dollar.  

Since that tweet, both AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD have fallen 2.3%, and the latter has broken to a fresh YTD low. Therefore, we remain bearish on USD/CAD as part of a longer-term reversal.


We can see on the weekly chart that the 2019 high has provided a lower high, ahead of its trendline break. That we’ve also seen the two most bearish weeks this year underscores how the tide has likely turned, following its low volatility rise into the 2019 high.


Switching to the daily chart shows a strong, bearish trend structure is developing.

  • Bears could seek to fade into rallies up to the 1.3225/50 resistance zone (as the reward to risk potential on the daily chart is currently undesirable shorts) or seek bearish continuation patterns on lower timeframes.
  • Next major support is around the 2019 lows where we’d expect a bout of profit taking (therefor a technical bounce), 1.3113 likely to provide interim support.  
  • A break above the resistance zone doesn’t invalidate the core bearish bias, we’d feel inclined to step aside until further signs of weakness appears whilst the bearish structure holds.
  • As our core view of bearish, we expect the 2019 low to eventually give way. So, hopefully it will provide further opportunity to short for some sizeable moves on the daily charts.


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Yesterday 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Yesterday 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
May 9, 2024 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
May 9, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.