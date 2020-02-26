USDCAD to New Highs as Oil Tanks

If crude does continue to move lower, one can expect USD/CAD to continue moving higher.

February 27, 2020 2:51 AM

USD/CAD to New Highs as Oil Tanks

USD/CAD put in a new 4 ½ month high today near 1.3333 as Crude Oil is trading at its lowest levels in 13 months, with front month crude futures down another 2.5% on the day.  Canada is an oil lead exporting country.  As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world (today, 83 cases being monitored in Nassau County near New York City), the expectations continue to be that the demand for crude oil will be lower.  As expectations for demand fall, so does the price of oil.  As such, when the price of crude oil falls, so does that value of the Canadian Dollar.  The the daily chart of Crude Oil below, the current correlation coefficient is -.81 (which is actually off the lows from last week of near -1.00!)

Source:  Tradingview, NYMEX, City Index

Next week, on March 4th, the Bank of Canada will meet again to discuss interest rates.  The BOC  has left rates unchanged since 2018 at 1.75%   At their last meeting,  they took a slightly more dovish stance and said that they would closely monitor the economy and the recent global growth slowdown.  That meeting was on January 22nd.  Although current expectations are for the BOC to remain on hold once again, a lot has changed since their last meeting when crude oil was at 56.74.  Phase One of the US-China Trade Deal was just signed a week earlier, and there wasn’t any talk of the coronavirus.  Look how much can change in 6 weeks…they will have much to discuss!

USD/CAD has been in a symmetrical triangle since early 2016.  At the end of 2019, price broke below the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the triangle (which dates back to 2012) and tested 1.3000.  Price briefly traded into the 1.29 handle and bounced back into the apex of the triangle.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Notice on the 240-minute chart what happened at the last BOC meeting, when they turned from neutral to dovish. If they are even more dovish, price may continue higher!   If price can close above current levels, there is horizonal resistance above at 1.3357.  After that is the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs on November 20th, 2019 to the lows on December 31st, at 1.3432.  Above that is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same time period which comes in at 1.3560.  This also coincides with a previous peak in May of last year (on daily timeframe).  Fist support is at todays lows of 1.3271.  Below that, Friday’s lows near 1.3200 and then the highs on the move after the BOC meeting on January 22nd near 1.3150.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If crude does continue to move lower, one can expect USD/CAD to continue moving higher.  In addition, if the BOC continues to be dovish at its interest rate decision meeting next week, USD/CAD also may continue higher.  However, if crude starts to bounce (perhaps a relief bounce in the short term), USD/CAD could pull back, which may give traders another chance to buy before the BOC meeting.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Interest rates USD BOC Central Bank Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.