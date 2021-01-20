USDCAD Technical outlook Is it time for a longterm change in trend

A weaker price on a in crude oil on the weekly chart would suggest a stronger USD/CAD on the longer-term timeframe!

January 20, 2021 9:44 PM

USD/CAD Technical outlook: Is it time for a long-term change in trend?

As with any currency pair, there are an abundance of factors to consider when trying to forecast price.   Those factors can be broken down into technical factors and fundamental factors.   On the technical side, price action is paramount.  However, for USD/CAD, one must also include the correlation between USD/CAD and crude oil when considering price movement.  Crude oil is a key export for the Canadian economy; therefore, it is important that we also consider the price movement of USD/CAD.

USD/CAD

On a weekly timeframe, USD/CAD has been moving lower since its pandemic highs at 1.4667 in March 2020.  The downtrend is still intact; however, the pair may be ready for a bounce.  Since late September 2020, USD/CAD has been forming a descending wedge, and is currently nearing the apex.  A descending wedge would suggest a breakout to the topside, with the target being a complete 100% retracement of the wedge, near 1.3410.  In addition, price is hovering around the support area of the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows during the week of August 31st to the highs during the week of September 21st.   

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The trend is still lower, however if USD/CAD breaks higher out of the descending wedge, there will be strong resistance on its way back to target.  A downward sloping trendline and horizontal resistance converge near 1.2990 and the 200 Week moving average crosses at 1.3136.  Major support isn’t until 1.2061, however this is horizontal support below near 1.2547.

Also notice the correlation coefficient at the bottom of the chart. Dating back to late 2018, most of the time crude oil and USD/CAD have had a negative correlation, meaning the 2 assets have been moving in opposite directions. (This means that the Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil prices have been moving in the same direction.)  The current correlation coefficient is -0.91.  For reference, a correlation coefficient of -1.00 means that the 2 assets are perfectly correlated and move in opposite directions on a one to one basis 100% of the time.  The current correlation coefficient of -0.91 indicates a strong negative correlation!

WTI

As mentioned, its important to look at crude oil when discussing the Canadian Dollar.  West Texas Oil (WTI) is right in the middle of a strong resistance zone between 50.50 and 54.40.  This area has acted an important “decision zone” for traders dating back to 2014.  In addition, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the week of October 2018 highs to the March 2020 lows crosses just below at 51.86.  The 200-week moving average also crosses in this zone near 52.96.  Just above, there is a downward sloping trendline from the October 2018 highs, which crosses near 57.00.  And although the RSI is not in overbought conditions yet, its pretty close at 68.81. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Given the strong correlation between WTI and USD/CAD, IF this resistance zone can hold and WTI pulls back towards horizontal support at 47.20, then it could mean a weaker Canadian Dollar as well.  Therefore, a weaker price on a weekly chart in crude oil would suggest a stronger USD/CAD on the longer-term timeframe!

For a technical insight on USD/JPY, click here

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex USD WTI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Today 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Today 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Today 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Today 12:10 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
Today 01:51 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
Today 01:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.