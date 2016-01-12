usdcad surges to new 12 year high as crude oil extends plummet 2647442016

USD/CAD continued to rise above its 1.4200 resistance target on Tuesday, hitting yet a new 12-year high, as the US dollar maintained its recent strength […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2016 4:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD continued to rise above its 1.4200 resistance target on Tuesday, hitting yet a new 12-year high, as the US dollar maintained its recent strength and the Canadian dollar was further weakened by plummeting crude oil prices.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent Crude oil benchmarks fell to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, both closely approaching the key $30 per barrel level, as pessimism over persistent global oversupply, potentially soft demand from an economically troubled China, and further strengthening of the US dollar, all weighed on oil prices.

In turn, the Canadian dollar, which is closely correlated with crude oil prices due to Canada’s heavy reliance on energy exports, continued to drop sharply, further propelling the USD/CAD exchange rate.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

From a long-term perspective, the USD/CAD chart is very clearly trading within an exceptionally strong bullish trend due to a steadily rising US dollar and falling oil prices over the past couple of years. On a shorter-term view, the price trajectory since the beginning of the year last week shows a very steep and accelerated uptrend from the recent base around the 1.3800 support level.

Within the course of this latest surge for USD/CAD, the currency pair reached up to hit and exceed major upside targets at the 1.4000 psychological level and, most recently, the 1.4200 resistance objective. Currently, having broken out above this 1.4200 level, the strong bullish momentum is not showing signs of relenting.

If crude oil prices continue to fall or at least remain depressed as the US dollar maintains its resilience, USD/CAD could likely continue this upside momentum, extending its trend up towards the next major resistance target at 1.4600. On any pullback before that target level is potentially reached, major downside support remains around the key 1.4000 psychological support/resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.