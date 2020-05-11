﻿

USDCAD Stays Subdued

The rush to obtain U.S. dollar funding during the max of market distress (as seen in March and early April) has largely faded...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2020 10:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD Stays Subdued

Last Friday, the April U.S. jobs report came out not as ugly as expected (a reduction of 20.500 million Nonfarm Payrolls vs. -22.000 million expected, jobless rate soaring to 14.7% vs. 16.0% expected), the Canadian economy shed 1.99 million jobs (vs. -4.00 million expected) with a jobless rate of 13.0% (vs. 18.1% expected) --.also not as grim as expected.

As virus-hit countries and U.S. states gradually relax coronavirus-induced restrictions and reopen their economies, market sentiment has been boosted.

And the rush to obtain U.S. dollar funding during the max of market distress (as seen in March and early April) has largely faded.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/CAD remains on the downside after retreating from a high of 1.4173 seen on May 7.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


In fact, USD/CAD is trading within a Bearish Channel having confirmed a Bearish Pattern of Lower Highs.


Currently it has swung to the Lower Bollinger Band keeping the intraday outlook as bearish.

A Key Resistance is located at 1.3945 (around the Upper Bollinger Band).

Trading below this key Resistance, USD/CAD is expected to Seek Support at 1.3880 and 1.3845 on the downside (both levels last seen at end-April).
Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Today 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Today 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Today 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Today 07:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:20 AM
    Research
    US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
        jobs_07
        US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.