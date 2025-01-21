USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff

USD/CAD spikes to a fresh monthly high (1.4517) as US President Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods starting February 1.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 3:05 AM
US_flag_G_Washington
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD spikes to a fresh monthly high (1.4517) as US President Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods starting February 1, and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4217) as it still holds above the moving average.

USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff

USD/CAD may further retrace the decline from the 2020 high (1.4668) as it attempts to break out of the range bound price action from earlier this month, and developments coming out of the US may continue to sway the exchange rate as the Trump Administration unveils an ‘America First Trade Policy.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

It remains to be seen if authorities in Canada will respond to the upcoming tariff as the Bank of Canada (BoC) acknowledges that ‘there was a range of views on how much further the policy rate would need to be reduced,’ and the central bank may take further steps to support the economy as ‘members agreed that they would likely be considering further reductions in the policy rate at future meetings.’

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

In turn, the BoC may stick to its rate-cutting cycle in 2025 especially as Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly slows to 1.8% in December from 1.9% per annum the month prior, and the Canadian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next BoC meeting on January 29 as the central bank unwinds its restrictive policy.

With that said, USD/CAD may continue to trade to fresh monthly highs should it track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4216), but failure to defend the monthly low (1.4261) may push the exchange rate below the moving average for the first time since October.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 01212025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD registers a fresh monthly high (1.4517) following the failed attempt to close below the 1.4280 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4299 (April 2020 high) zone, with a breach above 1.4590 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 2020 high (1.4668) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.4750 (100% Fibonacci extension), but USD/CAD may threaten the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.4216) if it fails to hold above the monthly low (1.4261).
  • A close below the 1.4280 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4299 (April 2020 high) zone may push USD/CAD towards the 1.4170 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.4000 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4040 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High

USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
Today 04:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
Today 02:25 PM
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
By:
Michael Boutros
January 16, 2025 06:20 PM
    USD_candlestick
    EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2025 10:54 PM
      Market chart
      US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
      By:
      David Song
      January 15, 2025 05:30 PM
        Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Imminent
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 14, 2025 06:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.