usdcad soars to new 11 year high on crude oil lows 2645882015

USD/CAD surged sharply on Tuesday for the second consecutive day this week, hitting its upside target at 1.3600 and establishing a new 11-year high. This […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2015 8:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD surged sharply on Tuesday for the second consecutive day this week, hitting its upside target at 1.3600 and establishing a new 11-year high. This high occurred just as crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) hit its own 6-year low below $37 a barrel, placing considerable pressure on the oil-linked Canadian dollar.

Crude oil made a moderate rebound by the close on Tuesday as some short-covering provided a bit of relief for the heavily-sold commodity, but momentum remained firmly to the downside. Last week’s OPEC meeting failed to produce any agreement on an oil production ceiling, exacerbating an already critical oversupply issue. This utter lack of unity among major oil-producing countries helped to push WTI below its August lows this week to approach price depths not seen since 2009.

Though the US dollar was mixed on Tuesday, falling against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc, the greenback rose sharply against commodity currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

In the case of USD/CAD, this week saw the currency pair break out sharply above key 1.3400 resistance and September’s 1.3456 high to hit its price target at the noted 1.3600 resistance level. Prior to this week’s breakout, USD/CAD had already been rising steadily in a marked uptrend for nearly the past two months from its 1.2800 support base in mid-October. This rise was due in part to a strengthening US dollar in anticipation of a potential Fed rate hike in December, as well as sharply falling oil prices that pressured the Canadian dollar. Also weighing on the Canadian dollar in recent months has been a dovish Bank of Canada that has cut its key interest rate twice this year.

The overall trend bias for USD/CAD remains strongly to the upside on continued weakness in the oversupplied crude oil market as well as anticipation of a Fed monetary tightening cycle potentially beginning next week that may or may not already have been fully priced into the US dollar. Despite this USD/CAD strength, however, the currency pair is technically over-extended and due for at least a profit-taking pullback after having reached its noted 1.3600 upside target. Key support on such a pullback should reside around the 1.3400 previous resistance level. In the event of a resumption of the strong bullish trend, major upside targets reside at the 1.3800 resistance level followed by the 1.4000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.