usdcad slumps ahead of bank of canada rate statement 2669732016

As crude oil rallied by more than 4% on Tuesday, the oil-linked Canadian dollar surged against a weaker US dollar, pressuring USD/CAD to dip back […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2016 5:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As crude oil rallied by more than 4% on Tuesday, the oil-linked Canadian dollar surged against a weaker US dollar, pressuring USD/CAD to dip back down below the key 1.3000 psychological level.

Looking ahead, the currency pair could see some heightened volatility on Wednesday morning due to the Bank of Canada’s release of its rate statement and monetary policy report. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady at 0.50%, as has been the case since rates were unexpectedly cut from 0.75% almost exactly a year ago.

Aside from the Bank of Canada report, Wednesday also brings the weekly US crude oil inventory numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). This weekly report routinely induces volatility in both the crude oil markets and the Canadian dollar, and this time may be no exception. The past several weeks have seen steady declines in US crude oil stocks, providing some support for oil prices. Wednesday’s report is expected to show yet another draw, this time for a decline of 3.25 million barrels after the prior week’s 2.2-million-barrel draw. The American Petroleum Institute will be releasing its own data on crude oil inventories on Tuesday – this data is often used to further set expectations for Wednesday’s EIA report.

From a technical perspective, USD/CAD has been trading in a large triangle consolidation pattern since its freefall from the beginning of the year abruptly halted in early May. Since May, the currency pair has been stuck in a trading range roughly between 1.2500 to the downside and 1.3200 to the upside. The 50-day moving average has been running consistently through the middle of this trading range, highlighting USD/CAD’s lack of direction in the past few months.

If USD/CAD reverts and sustains below the 1.3000 level this week, a key bearish indication would be a break down below the noted triangle pattern, in which case, the next major downside target would be around the 1.2650 support level. In contrast, if price bounces from the 1.3000 level, a bullish break above the triangle could begin to target the 1.3400 resistance level.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.