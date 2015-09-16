usdcad slides on us cpi canadian manufacturing sales 2191492015

USD/CAD fell on Wednesday morning after a combination of data from the US and Canada prompted the US dollar to pare its previous gains and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2015 1:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD fell on Wednesday morning after a combination of data from the US and Canada prompted the US dollar to pare its previous gains and the Canadian dollar to strengthen.

The US Labor Department released Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for August that unexpectedly fell for the first time since January, largely due to low oil and gasoline prices. This placed pressure on the US dollar, as any signal of disinflation may play a significant role in the Fed’s decision on whether or not to begin raising interest rates this week. The Fed is slated to begin its two-day meeting on Wednesday and issue a statement announcing its rate decision on Thursday. Coupled with recent global market volatility in the equity markets, the CPI figures may have the potential to create complications for an immediate rate hike, despite strength in unemployment and housing.

Simultaneously, Canadian manufacturing sales data was reported to have increased by 1.7% in July, substantially higher than previous consensus expectations of 1.1%. Furthermore, June’s sales increase was revised up from 1.2% to 1.5%. This positive economic news for Canada led to an initial surge for the Canadian dollar, which placed additional pressure on USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

From a technical perspective, since hitting an 11-year high of 1.3352 in late August, USD/CAD has spent the past three weeks consolidating within a relatively tight trading range just below that long-term high. This consolidation has formed a clear triangle chart pattern around the key 1.3200 support/resistance level. Prior to this consolidation, the currency pair had been entrenched in a sharp uptrend that had been in place since mid-June.

Driving this uptrend for the past several months has been a combination of plunging crude oil prices, which is closely correlated with the Canadian dollar, and a strengthening US dollar that has continued to price-in expectations of an impending interest rate hike in the US.

While oil prices should continue to remain depressed due to persistent oversupply conditions and the US dollar should continue to be supported by expectations of a rate hike sometime in the near future, an impending USD/CAD pullback could be very likely, especially if the Fed fails to raise interest rates on Thursday.

Any sustained breakdown below the noted 1.3200 level and triangle pattern could result in a pullback towards the 1.3000 psychological support level, followed by major support at 1.2800.

In the opposite event of a Fed decision to raise rates on Thursday, any break above the triangle pattern should target immediate resistance around 1.3400, followed by the key 1.3600 resistance objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.