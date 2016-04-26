usdcad seeks new lows as fed decision looms and oil remains buoyant 2659672016

USD/CAD dropped to approach a new 9-month low on Tuesday as the key Fed policy statement loomed only a day away and crude oil prices […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 27, 2016 7:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD dropped to approach a new 9-month low on Tuesday as the key Fed policy statement loomed only a day away and crude oil prices neared multi-month highs.

The current lows for USD/CAD have been the latest culmination of a strong downtrend that has been in place since January’s long-term highs near 1.4700. This downtrend has largely resulted from the combination of a generally-weakening US dollar and a strengthening Canadian dollar boosted by recovering crude oil prices within the past three months.

During the course of this downtrend, the currency pair has broken down below multiple key support factors, including the 1.4000 and 1.3000 psychological levels, as well as a major uptrend line that extends back to the lows of July 2014. Just last week, USD/CAD turned down sharply from the key 1.3000 psychological resistance level as crude oil prices rebounded, apparently shrugging off the opening plunge after the prior weekend’s failed production freeze negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

Through the course of last week, the currency pair continued to move lower as crude oil remained supported and positive inflation and retail sales data emerged out of Canada late last week, further boosting the Canadian dollar. This prompted USD/CAD to drop well below the 1.2800 level and begin targeting the 1.2500 psychological support objective to the downside.

Further indicating a bearish environment for the currency pair, for the first time since 2014 its 50-day moving average crossed below its 200-day moving average several weeks ago, forming a technical “death cross” and suggesting strong bearish momentum.

Wednesday’s Fed policy statement could potentially contribute to accelerating the current downtrend in the event of a dovish outcome. If the Fed continues its recent trajectory of increasing dovishness after December’s rate hike, the US dollar is likely to continue trading under pressure, which could also give a further boost to crude oil. In that event, the noted 1.2500 psychological level continues to be the downside price area to watch. With any breakdown below 1.2500, the next major downside target is at the 1.2200 support level.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.