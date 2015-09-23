usdcad rises to new 11 year high on weak retail sales falling crude 2258102015

USD/CAD broke out above a tight triangle pattern on Wednesday after a lower-than-expected reading on Canadian core retail sales combined with falling crude oil prices […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 6:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD broke out above a tight triangle pattern on Wednesday after a lower-than-expected reading on Canadian core retail sales combined with falling crude oil prices placed substantial pressure on the Canadian dollar. In the process of this pattern breakout, USD/CAD established a new 11-year intraday high at 1.3356, just slightly above the previous high of 1.3353 that was hit in late August.

Canadian core retail sales for July, which excludes the often volatile automobile sector, came out flat against prior expectations for a 0.4% increase. This pressure on the Canadian dollar was later exacerbated by a sharp drop in crude oil prices after the US Energy Information Administration released data showing an unexpected build in gasoline inventories in the US, despite a greater-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

The current upside breakout for USD/CAD occurs less than a week after a false downside break of the triangle pattern immediately followed the Fed’s decision to keep US interest rates unchanged. That US dollar pullback was short-lived, as the greenback spent the first half of this week recovering in a sharp rebound.

With the US dollar continuing to benefit from market expectations of an initial Fed rate hike sometime this year, and crude oil continuing to pressure the Canadian dollar as it suffers from persistent over-supply and under-demand concerns, the prospects for USD/CAD appear significantly bullish.

If the noted breakout above the triangle pattern sustains momentum, the immediate upside target continues to reside at the key 1.3400 resistance level. With any further follow-through to the upside, the next major upside objective is at the 1.3600 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.