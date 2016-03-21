usdcad rebound could be short lived 2655482016

The USD/CAD has collapsed after its parabolic rise ended in mid-January, when oil prices first showed signs of stabilisation. Since peaking at just shy of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 22, 2016 6:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The USD/CAD has collapsed after its parabolic rise ended in mid-January, when oil prices first showed signs of stabilisation. Since peaking at just shy of 1.4700, the Loonie has tumbled to below 1.30, hitting a low of 1.2925 last week. It has shed in the process some 1765 pips from the high to the low, or almost 23 per cent in the space of only nine weeks. At the start of this week, the USD/CAD has bounced back somewhat. It is interesting to note that the CAD has weakened here despite the strong Canadian retail sales data that we saw at the end of last week. With oil prices also looking constructive, the rebound in this currency pair looks to be driven by the US dollar rather the Canadian dollar. As such, it is unlikely to last.

Indeed, from a technical point of view, the longer term outlook on the USD/CAD continues to look bleak. As the weekly chart shows, below, the Loonie is currently beneath a pivotal support and resistance area around 1.3400, and below a short-term resistance level at 1.3170. The RSI has not reached the “oversold” threshold of 30 yet, so there is plenty of room for further losses. In fact, the selling pressure could accelerate if the next support zone in the 1.2670-2830 zone fails to hold. This area is where previous resistance meets with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term upward swing.

 

16.03.21 usdcad weekly

 

 

Zooming in to the slightly lower 4-hour time frame, in figure 2, and we can see why the USD/CAD has rebounded: the RSI was at the severally “oversold” territory below 30 and there was a short-term failure to hold below the prior low at the end of last week. Ahead of the weekend, the sellers probably took profit on their shorts around the psychologically-important 1.30 handle, leading to a modest bounce which has continued in this data-void session. But key resistance is looming around 1.3170, a level which was previously support. In fact it is a resistance zone that needs to be watched rather than just a level. The 1.3170 level is the lower end of this resistance range, while the upper end is where the bearish trend line meets with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, around 1.3220.

So, should the Loonie get to this 1.3170/1.3220 area, I would expect to see a sell-off of some sort. Alternatively, a break below last week’s low at the 1.2920/5 area should open the way for a potential drop towards the area highlighted shown on the weekly chart. However, a break above the noted trend line around 1.3170/1.3220 area would be deemed a bullish outcome. In this potential scenario, a rally towards, and possibly beyond, the key resistance level at 1.3400 would become likely. For this to happen, we will either need the US dollar to rebound significantly or oil prices to collapse.

16.03.21 usdcad4hr

Related tags: Forex trading USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Today 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.