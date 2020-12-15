USDCAD Potential trade opportunities for both bulls and bears alike

The forex battle for the 49th parallel is shaping up to be hot and heavy through the final full trading week of the year.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 15, 2020 8:57 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD: Potential trade opportunities for both bulls and bears alike

The forex battle for the 49th parallel is shaping up to be hot and heavy through the final full trading week of the year.

As we noted yesterday, tomorrow’s FOMC meeting is, outside of Brexit developments, the biggest event to watch this week, with traders uncertain whether the US central bank will extend the maturity of its asset purchases, expand purchases outright, or stand pat. Any time the market is uncertain about the outcome of an event, it means that a certain subset of traders will be wrong, so we’re expecting volatility in the US dollar regardless of what Powell and Company decide to do tomorrow.

In addition to that key event, traders will also get the latest updates on retail sales out of the US and Canada, Canadian inflation data and US PMI figures, so USD/CAD is poised to see some potentially big moves over the next three days.

Technically speaking, USD/CAD has been trending consistently lower since peaking above 1.4600 in mid-March. Since then, the pair has fallen nearly 2,000 pips to trade near 1.2700, its lowest level in more than 30 months. As of writing, the unit is seeing its third consecutive trading day within Thursday’s 125-pip range, signaling short-term consolidation and the potential for a breakout heading into the latter half of the week:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

The near-term lower highs and higher lows creates a classic “bearish pennant” formation, which, as the name suggests, implies a higher probability of a break lower and continuation of the established trend. However, with rates oversold on the daily chart and major event risks on the horizon, traders may want to wait for confirmation that the pair is breaking lower before considering new short positions.

Alternatively, if we see the Fed stand pat and US data outperform Canada’s over the remainder of the week, there may be an opportunity for nimble traders to buy USD/CAD for a counter-trend bounce toward the 1.2900 or 1.3000 through Christmas week.

Either way, forex traders should have USD/CAD on their radars heading into the holidays!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.