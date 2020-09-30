USDCAD posts a reversal pattern

Is the recent rebound in the USDCAD coming to an end?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2020 1:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the CHF and EUR. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications dropped 4.8% for the week ending September 25th, compared to +6.8% in the week before. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change rose to 749K on month in September (649K expected), from a revised 481K in August. U.S. GDP rose to -31.4% on quarter in the second quarter third reading (-31.7% expected), from -31.7% in the second quarter second reading. Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index spiked to 62.4 on month in September (52.0 expected), from 51.2 in August, a level last reached in 2018. Finally, Pending Home Sales surged 8.8% on month in August (+3.1% expected), compared to +5.9% in July. 

On Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 26th are expected to decline to 850K, from 870K in the week before. Continuing Claims for the week ending September 19th are expected to fall to 12,200K, from 12,580K in the prior week. Personal Income for August is expected to slip 2.5% on month, compared to +0.4% in July. Personal Spending for August is expected to rise 0.8% on month, compared to +1.9% in July. Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the September final reading is expected to remain at 53.5 on month, in line with the September preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending for August is expected to increase 0.7% on month, compared to +0.1% in July.                        

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported September jobless rate at 6.3% (vs 6.5% expected) and August retail sales at +3.1% (vs +0.4% on month expected). France's INSEE has posted CPI for September at +0.1% (vs +0.2% on year expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released final readings of 2Q GDP at -19.8% (vs -20.4% on quarter expected). The Nationwide Building Society has posted its House Price Index for September at +0.9% (vs +0.5% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD.

Looking at the largest movers on Wednesday, the USD/CAD fell 65 pips to 1.3323. Using the "technical Insight" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, a bearish technical event in the USD/CAD. An inside bar pattern has been confirmed which tells us the balance between buyers and sellers, recently dominated by the bulls, is evening out. We may see lower prices ahead.



Source: GAIN Capital, Technical Insight

An Inside Bar develops during a strong uptrend, when the trading range is completely within the boundaries of the prior bar. This suggests the balance between buyers and sellers is becoming more evenly balanced i.e. a weakening in power for the bulls and increasing in power for the bears.

Happy Trading

Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.