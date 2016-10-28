usdcad on the verge of a major rally 2680272016

Obviously there will be a lot happening next week from a fundamental perspective and we are expecting to see increased volatility in the financial markets […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2016 6:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Obviously there will be a lot happening next week from a fundamental perspective and we are expecting to see increased volatility in the financial markets across the board. But the focus of this short article will be on the technical aspects and specifically on the USD/CAD pair. Now, after the Bank of Canada’s shenanigans earlier in the week, the Loonie managed to eventually climb higher, reaching 1.3400.  At the time of this writing, it looks set to close the week in the positive territory.

The long-term weekly chart of the USD/CAD points to significant gains as things stand. The key technical points to consider going forward:

  • Bullish breakout above key 1.3295 resistance, now support, suggest path of least resistance to the upside
  • Reclaiming the 55-week moving average is important – there was significant follow-through on previous occasions when the USD/CAD moved above this average
  • This year’s earlier sell-off came to a halt between the long-term 38.2% and 50.0% retracement levels. This relatively shallow pullback is usually a very bullish sign
  • Potential bullish objectives: 1.3655 (old support), 1.3840 (61.8% Fib) and 1.4065 (last weekly up candle prior to down move)
  • Short-term bias bearish below 1.3295 on weekly closing basis. If so, 1.30 or lower could be the next stop

Have a good weekend!

16-10-28-loonie

Related tags: Forex Technical Analysis trading USD/CAD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.