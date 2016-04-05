usdcad forms tentative bottom 2656952016

Since it hit a new five-month low below 1.2900 late last week on the last day of March, USD/CAD has rebounded to hit a high […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2016 6:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since it hit a new five-month low below 1.2900 late last week on the last day of March, USD/CAD has rebounded to hit a high briefly above 1.3200 resistance as of Tuesday. This rebound has occurred as the price of crude oil has retreated in the past several trading days, dragging the oil-correlated Canadian dollar down with it. Renewed pressure on oil prices has been brought on after an apparent stumbling block recently surfaced surrounding proposed negotiations among major OPEC nations and Russia to coordinate a cap on crude oil production. Specifically, some OPEC nations including Saudi Arabia have found it difficult to accept a concerted output cap if Iran does not agree to participate. Of course, Iran is in the midst of ramping up its own oil production to make up for lost time and revenue after previous sanctions long imposed on the country were recently lifted.

The drawn-out speculation over these output negotiations have led to rather choppy price action in the past few months for both crude oil and the Canadian dollar as markets have reacted in knee-jerk fashion to periodic utterances, both optimistic and pessimistic, by ministers of major oil-producing countries.

For more than two months, USD/CAD has slid sharply from its January long-term high above 1.4600 as crude oil has rebounded, boosting the Canadian dollar, and the US dollar has steadily weakened on lowered expectations for further US interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. After reaching down to the 1.3000 psychological support level by mid-March, however, the currency pair dipped below that level on several occasions but has had a hard time remaining below it. The 1.3000 area is also around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the bullish trend from the May 2015 lows up to the noted January long-term high above 1.4600.

Upcoming economic events to take note of when trading the currency pair this week include the release of meeting minutes on Wednesday for last month’s FOMC meeting, speeches by various Fed members including Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday and Thursday, and key government reports on employment change and the unemployment rate coming out of Canada on Friday.

Outside of these events, with any further slide in crude oil prices, USD/CAD could extend its current rebound, which would lend support to a tentative bottoming of the currency pair. With any breakout and recovery momentum above 1.3200, the next major upside targets on a continued rebound are at the key 1.3400 and 1.3600 resistance levels. To the downside, any sustained breakdown below the noted 1.3000 psychological support level should find major support around 1.2800.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.