USDCAD downside prevails

The USD gained ground on Monday however the USD/CAD bearish trend remains in play.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2020 3:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the U.S. economic data front, no major economic data was released.

On Tuesday, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for August is expected to rise to 93.0 on month, from 92.6 in July. Finally, New Home Sales for July are expected to increase to 790K on month, from 776K in June.        

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD, CHF and USD. In Europe, no major economic stats were released. 

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.


The USD/CAD was the biggest currency pair mover on Monday gaining 47pips to 1.3224. The day's range was 1.3135 - 1.3238 compared to 1.3159 - 1.3234 in the previous session.

Looking at the chart, the USD/CAD remains inside a bearish channel. The pair broke key support at the $1.332 area which was resistance back in 2019. The MACD is also trending lower indicating downside momentum. Look for a continuation lower to test Jan lows near $1.2955 unless the pair can make a reversal above the upper declining trend line and the 20-day moving average. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading

Related tags: Forex Forex USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 25, 2024 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to ECB and US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 24, 2024 12:30 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 24, 2024 06:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.