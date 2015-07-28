usdcad dips on us consumer confidence drop steady crude oil 1772042015

The US dollar fell moderately on Tuesday immediately after the Conference Board released its monthly report that detailed a survey of US households with respect […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2015 1:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar fell moderately on Tuesday immediately after the Conference Board released its monthly report that detailed a survey of US households with respect to consumer confidence. For July, the Consumer Confidence Index fell to 90.9, well below consensus estimates of 100.1. June’s reading was also revised down to 99.8 from 101.4.

As a leading indicator of consumer spending, this data showed a rather marked deterioration in financial confidence, although it can still be considered reasonably strong.

These results, coupled with relative stability in US crude oil early on Tuesday, helped push USD/CAD down to dip below the key 1.3000 level, around which the currency pair has been fluctuating for the past week.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Last week, USD/CAD reached nearly an 11-year high slightly above 1.3100 before forming a ‘shooting star’ candle, potentially a reversal signal, and retreating.

While a downside reversal may be possible for this over-extended currency pair, however, it should more likely become just a pullback within the strong bullish trend. This may especially be the case in light of a potentially impending Fed rate hike, the Bank of Canada’s recent rate cut, and continued weakness in crude oil.

If a significant pullback does occur, major support remains at the important 1.2800 level within the context of the long-term uptrend. To the upside, any resumption of bullish momentum should continue to target the 1.3200 resistance objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.