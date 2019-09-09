The USD/CAD is among the most interesting pairs we are watching this week after it started to break lower last week. More losses could be on the way this week, especially if US CPI disappoints on Thursday. Here is why the USD/CAD has been falling:

CAD has been supported in part by a less dovish central bank than expected – the Bank of Canada last week decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 1.75%, reiterating that “the current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate.”

CAD has also been underpinned by rebounding oil prices – WTI is up for the third week

USD has been undermined by a soft US jobs report and speculation for further rate cuts this year – the Fed is widely expected to trim rates by another 25 basis points next week.

Source: Trading View and City Index

From a technical point of view, the USD/CAD’s price action point to a weaker exchange rate: