USD, USD/JPY Spike to Start Q4: DXY Already Overbought on H4

It’s been a fast start to Q4 for the US Dollar. The turn in EUR/USD was a big driver yesterday and today, USD/JPY has taken over with buyers continuing a strong bounce from the Monday low.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
October 3, 2024 3:47 AM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

USD, USD/JPY Talking Points:

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

The US Dollar was beaten down last quarter. The first two months saw the currency in a consistent sell-off as USD/JPY carry unwind dominated the FX market. And even with oversold conditions flashing on the weekly chart in mid-to-late August, DXY still had trouble holding a bid.

But the month of September is when sellers had actual motive as the FOMC started a rate cut cycle while retaining a dovish overall appearance. Despite that, sellers started to spin their wheels and failed to drive fresh short-side trends upon multiple tests of fresh lows.

That USD weakness even held through this week’s open, with USD/JPY testing the August 5th low of 141.69, and EUR/USD putting in another test above 1.1200. Matters have materialized quickly since then, however, and already, the US Dollar is flashing overbought conditions on the four-hour chart.

 

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

us dollar four hour 10224Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

US Dollar Trajectory

 

Just as I had shared in late-August when RSI went into oversold on the weekly DXY chart, overbought/oversold is not a direct lead-in to a fade. It does, however, highlight that chasing could be a challenge and, instead, it points to the potential for pullbacks to higher-lows that can be of interest for trend continuation. This statement can be spanned from DXY to the USD/JPY setup that I’ll look at in a moment.

In DXY, the same levels from yesterday’s webinar remain in-play. There’s spot of support-turned-resistance at 101.46. Another key spot is around the 101.27 level, which was already defended this morning with a swing low at 101.25. That could be usable again but as I’ve shared, I would want to see buyers holding any corresponding lows above that price.

Currently, it’s the 101.60 level that’s giving resistance to DXY and that remains a big spot if bulls can forge a path of topside continuation.

 

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily 10224Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

USD/JPY

 

Since the sell-off last Friday I’ve been calling USD/JPY a ‘wild card.’ This is taken from the fact that I feel the longer-term and fundamental backdrop to both hold bearish appeal.

But – fundamentals aren’t a perfectly direct push-point for price. The only thing that pushes price in a true market environment is buyers and sellers, supply, and demand. And given how aggressively the sell-off hit in July and August, there’s reasonably still a one-sided short stance from near and intermediate-term traders in the pair.

This is what justifies the failed break at 140.00 from a few weeks ago, or the higher-low that printed after the FOMC rate cut announcement. Prices were showing several bullish factors until the results of Japanese elections last Friday, which brought on a 400+ pip move in very short order, which is where my ‘wild card’ statement comes from. In my mind, this was longer-term carry traders using the recent rally to close out of longer-term positions.

But that didn’t last for too long as support showed at the same 141.69 level that held the lows on August 5th, and bulls have been going to work since.

In yesterday’s webinar the pair was grinding back at the trendline that made up the prior falling wedge formation, and bulls have continued to push, forcing a break above the 145.00 handle. This highlights the fact that there could be more to go as we have yet to test the 38.2% retracement of the July-September sell-off. Notably, the 23.6% retracement of that move is confluent with the 145.00 level, and this provides a bit of scope for possible higher-low support.

 

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour 10224Chart prepared by James StanleyUSD/JPY on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas James Stanley US Dollar USD JPY JPY Japan Japanese yen

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.