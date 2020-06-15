USD under pressure against the EUR

The Fed announces U.S. corporate bond purchases, USD sinks.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2020 2:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD under pressure against the EUR

The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. 

On the economic data front, Empire Manufacturing spiked to -0.2 on month in June (-29.6 expected), from -48.5 in May. 

On Tuesday, Retail Sales Advance for May is expected to rise 8.0% on month, from -16.4% in April. Finally, Industrial Production for May is expected to increase 3.0% on month, from -11.2% in May.                                                                                                           

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD. In Europe, the European Commission has reported April trade balance at 1.2 billion euros surplus (vs 25.5 billion euros surplus in March).

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs. 

One of the most active currency pairs on Monday was The EUR/USD which jumped appx. 65 pips to 1.1321. The pair broke above a rectangle consolidation after breaking its bearish trend channel to the upside on a 1-hr chart. As long as 1.1275 can hold as support, look towards a test of 1.1395 resistance. A break below 1.1275 could call for a test of 1.122 intraday lows. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading.
Related tags: EUR Forex USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.