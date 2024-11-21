USD regains bullish stride, EUR/USD and USD/JPY look set to converge

The USD index defied the 3-day retracement that dared to defy its bullish trend and now appears on the cusp of a breakout. While this could signify EUR/USD dropping below 105, it may also equate to a bullish breakout on USD/JPY.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 21, 2024 7:58 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar regained its bullish stride on Wednesday, snapping the 3-day bearish streak which dared to defy its strong trend. Odds of Fed cuts next year continued to diminish, to the point that even a 25bp cut in December hangs in the balance. Fed fund futures now imply just a 52% chance of further easing in December, down from around 82% one week ago.

 

In line with my own views, a Reuters poll revealed 57 out of 67 economists say the risk of a resurgence of US inflation next year has risen, with the vast majority also saying Trump’s tariffs will significantly impact the US economy. But data this week already points to inflation heating up elsewhere.

 

20241121inflation

 

Like we saw for Canada on Tuesday, inflation data for the UK came in hotter than expected on Wednesday. This points to a slower pace of cuts for the BOE, and adds further to concerns that we’re going to see a widespread uptick for inflation globally as we head into next year. This could also make flash PMI reports on Friday more relevant if they continue to perk up.

 

Speaking of inflationary, Trump has picked Howard Lutnick of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald to be head up the Commerce Department. As commerce secretary, Lutnick will likely be instrumental in how the US deals with China’s tech sector. And with Trump touting tariffs of up to 60% for during his campaign, we’re all set for another tit-for-tat trade war between the two superpowers. The announcement of Lutnick saw his odds of becoming the US Treasury Secretary drop to below 1%, with investor Mark Rowan now in pole position to take the job with a 51% probability according to Polymarket.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

Why I’m not relying on seasonal trends to rescue gold in December

 

 

USD index technical analysis

With just over half the week down, the USD index has nearly recouped all of its earlier losses. But if it were to close the week around current levels, it would leave a small bearish inside day called a hanging man reversal. While not particularly bearish in isolation, it shows a hesitancy to continue higher. Although we saw a similar candle emerge ahead of the election which clearly did little to reverse its trend lower. And should we see a repeat of the mid-July to early October rally, we could be looking at the 108 handle in just a few weeks.

20241121usdIndex

 

The daily chart shows a 3-bar bullish reversal (morning star formation) and swing low around the weekly pivot point. A break above could 107 assume bullish continuation and brings the weekly R1 ~107.5 into focus, alongside the 108 handle. But note the bearish divergence on daily RSI, so I am on guard for an initial false break higher and choppy trade to persist. If prices do somehow retrace lower, there are some decent support levels between 105.35 (election high) and 105.63 (April high) to keep the retracement shallow.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

EUR/USD, USD/JPY technical analysis:

With Europe caught between the Russia-Ukraine conflict and potential Trump tariffs, a break below 1.05 could be on the cards. And the euro, accounting for ~57% of the USD index, such a move could send it above 107. The 2023 low around 1.0450 then comes into focus for bears.

 

However, yen’s weighing in the USD index is much lower at ~14%, so a break higher on USDX may not equate to a bullish breakout for USD/JPY above 156.79. Besides, Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) jawboned the yen on Friday to send USD/JPY nearly 300 pips from its daily high, and as traders have memories, I suspect they may do the MOF’s work for them and book profits before a breakout occurs. This should cap gains beneath the week’s high, while further jawboning or bouts of risk-off (that could benefit the yen) could trigger a deeper pullback on USD/JPY.

20241121eurusdusdjpy

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

With traders already set for a return of inflation next year, they’ll likely be extra sensitive to pockets of economic strength. So it may not take much of a beat for US jobless claims or manufacturing data today to extend the USD rally.

 

  • 10:50 – Foreigner bond, stock purchases
  • 19:00 – RBA governor Bullock speaks (unlikely to be on monetary policy)
  • 00:30 – US jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing
  • 01:00 – BOE MPC member Mann speaks
  • 02:00 – EU consumer confidence
  • 02:30 – ECB Elderson, Lane speaks
  • 04:25 – Fed Goolsbee speaks

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session USD EUR/USD USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:06 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
      Gold_bar
      A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 12, 2024 10:48 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 11, 2024 10:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.