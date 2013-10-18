usd plummets non farm payrolls to be released on october 22 872412013

Little moves overnight after huge rallies in risk trades yesterday, with the US kicking the can down the road until next year, and the QE […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 18, 2013 7:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Little moves overnight after huge rallies in risk trades yesterday, with the US kicking the can down the road until next year, and the QE tapering looks like it will not be happening this month due to the disruption in data being published. This didn’t give the USD much support as it plummeted, seeing rises of over 200 pips in GBP/USD and over 100 in EUR/USD. The market can expect more issues in the coming months as the US tries to come to an agreement.

No news data out today of any worth. But one thing to make note of is that non-farm payrolls are now to be released next Tuesday, 22nd October.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3650 1.3620 1.3550 | Resistance 1.3710 1.3740 1.3780

 


USD/JPY

Supports 97.80 97.60 97.00 | Resistance 98.15 98.50 99.00

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.6140 1.6050 1.5980  | Resistance 1.6240 1.6260 1.6300

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.