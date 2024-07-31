USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC

While the BOJ hiked more aggressively than expected, they fell short on their ETF tapering, rattling the yen during a bout of 2-way volatility. And the risk of volatility remains with a looming FOMC meeting.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:51 PM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

While the BOJ hiked more aggressively than expected, they fell short on their ETF tapering, rattling the yen during a bout of 2-way volatility. And the risk of volatility remains with a looming FOMC meeting.

 

  • The BOJ hiked by 15bp to take their interest rate to 25bp (10bp hike expected)
  • 7-2 in favour of today’s hike
  • 2024 inflation outlook downgraded to 2.5% y/y (2.8% previously)
  • CPI outlook for 2025 upgraded to 2.1% y/y (1.9% prior)
  • They plan to taper bond purchases down to ¥3 trillion by Q1 2026 (down to ~¥6 trillion)
  • A midterm review of bond purchases to arrive in June 2025

 

20240731forex

 

Where the Bank of Japan exceeded expectations with a rate hike, they fell short on bond tapering. Markets had been primed for a ‘detailed plan’ to reduce bond purchases at this meeting following a report earlier this week in the Nikkei. But all we know is that they will be roughly halved to ¥3 trillion from the current ¥6 trillion in 18 months, with a review not up until June next year.

 

Bots were quick to bid the yen on the surprise of a 15bp hike, but gains were just as quick to evaporate on the hollow headline numbers. With volatility heightened with month-end flows added in for extra fun, I suspect the yen will weaken heading into the FOMC meeting later today.

 

20240731yenPairs

 

A cursory glance at yen pairs shows how unforgiving trading central bank meetings can be for intraday traders. No sooner has the yen spiked higher, momentum turned and presumably left several liquidity gaps along the way. For now, volatility is likely to subside and prices remain within the 5-min range created at the time of the BOJ’s announcement. But if I had to pick a direction for the yen heading into the FOMC meeting, it would be lower. And that could see USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY and the like drift higher.

 

One down, two to go regarding central bank meetings. The FOMC announce their interest decision in just under 12 hours, and the BOE in just over 24 hours. Markets are primed for a dovish meeting, and for once I agree with the consensus. The Fed need to take the symbolic step of hinting at the September cut that is practically priced in already, and that could see yields and the US dollar weaken, at least temporarily.

 

Yet I suspect BOE are not in a position to be as dovish as markets hope, which leaves the potential for a bounce tomorrow.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

 

GBP/USD technical analysis:

The weekly chart is amid its third week lower, but the pullback is not severe enough to spoil its uptrend. If anything, it is a healthy move that looks like it wants to break to new highs in the coming weeks. The daily chart shows that the decline from the July high has come in one way, so a bounce (even if small) could be due.

 

Note the bullish pinbar above 1.28 alongside the small bullish divergence on RSI (2) in the oversold zone, while the daily RSI (14) is holding above 50. A suspect a swing low is near, if not in already.

 

The 4-hour chart is grinding lower, and a retest and potential break below 1.28 seems plausible. But my hunch that the BOE are in no position to provide a dovish cut (assuming they cut at all) leaves GBP?USD vulnerable to a bounce later this week. And that places a retest and potential break above 1.29 on the cards once we get past the FOMC meeting and cruise towards the BOE and the weekend.

20240731gbpusd

 

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

I have less conviction on EUR/USD regarding its next directional move compared with GBP/USD. But I can at least see how pivotal the 1.08 area is over the near term. Take note that EU inflation data is released ina few hours, and a soft set of figures could help it retrace towards 1.08. And that could act as a springboard if the Fed deliver the dovish tone everyone wants to hear.

 

A decent break of 1.08 brings 1.0770 into focus, at the lower 1-sday implied volatility band which sits in an area of relatively low volume. As such areas can act as a magnet for prices once revisited.

20240731eurusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/JPY EUR/USD GBP USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Yesterday 05:22 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Yesterday 12:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:51 AM
    USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:30 PM
      asia_02
      China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 05:22 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.