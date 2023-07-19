USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:19 AM
139 views
Downwards trend with red arrow
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US/JPY has managed to climb back to the 140.00 handle, recovering nicely from the sub-138.00 levels it reached last week. However, the USD/JPY outlook now hinges on next week’s key central bank decisions from the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. I wouldn’t be surprised if 140.00 now acts as a ceiling and we drift back towards 138.00 again ahead of those meetings.

Dollar rebounds after bruising week

It has been a good day for the dollar so far, rising sharply against the pound and yen, and adding to its recovery against the antipodean currencies. The dollar index was off a 15-month low, in other words, as the stay below 100.00 proved to be short-lived – at least for now. Clearly the dollar was oversold in the short-term outlook, so a bit of position squaring and speculative buying ahead of the FOMC was always likely.

The US dollar recovery comes on the back of a terrible week for the greenback. The narrative that the Federal Reserve is winning the fight against inflation got a boost as both CPI and PPI came in weaker than expected last week, causing the DXY to fall below 100.  

But it has since started to find come love again. On Friday afternoon, we saw the release of the UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations indices, which came out higher than expected. The 1-year Inflation Expectations printed 3.4% vs. 3.1% expected, which would suggest inflation could remain sticky, requiring the contractionary monetary policy to be in place longer. And then on Tuesday, the latest retail sales data revealed a mixed picture as the June figures came in weaker, but the data for May got revised higher, suggesting the US consumer remains relative strong. Indeed, retail sales control rose by 0.6% m/m, defying forecasts of a fall of 0.3%.

Today’s housing market data was poor, however. After a big surprise rise in May, US Housing Starts and Building Permits both declined more than expected in June, falling 8.0% and 3.7% m/m, respectively. The USD/JPY drifted a bit lower from its earlier highs, following the latest data.

 

FOMC and BOJ meetings key for USD/JPY next week

The narrative that the Federal Reserve is winning the fight against inflation got a boost last week as both CPI and PPI came in weaker than expected, causing the Dollar Index to fall below 100. Investors are now betting that next week’s meeting could mark the end of the tightening cycle. But will the Fed indicate otherwise?

Meanwhile, there’s been lots of speculation doing the rounds that the Bank of Japan could adjust its yield curve control policy further at next week’s meeting, after some comments from BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida. However, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated otherwise, suggesting there might not be a change in YCC after all. In any case, the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy will still be with us for a long time.

Therefore, while the short-term USD/JPY outlook is uncertain, the long-term direction is still to the upside as the BoJ will not be in a rush to normalise policy.

USD/JPY outlook: technical analysis

The USD/JPY has managed to clink onto that key support around 138.00, leading to a bounce back to 140.00, which is now being tested as resistance. Previously, this 140.00 level had offer strong support around mid-June, leading to a 500-pip rally that ultimately ended around 145.00 later that month.

Now testing 140.00 from below, there is a risk that we could see fresh weakness come into play here, in light of the dollar’s big sell-off last week, and ahead of those key central bank meetings.

In the short-term, the USD/JPY could be heading back down to 138.00, where we have prior support and resistance converging with the bullish trend line and the 200-day average.

However, if 140.00 gives ways, then I wouldn’t rule out a move towards 142ish. 

usd/jpy outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Today 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Today 07:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Today 02:55 PM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Today 02:06 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
Today 12:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
Today 11:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Research
Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 17, 2023 03:28 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 13, 2023 03:19 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/JPY, DAX, FTSE and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2023 01:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.