USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse

If the Nikkei 225 outlook is a function of moves in the Japanese yen due to the impact on exporter earnings, what should traders monitor to gauge when USD/JPY may bottom? Because right now, the risk-off tone in FX is flowing through to equities, feeding upon one other to create an ugly snowball effect in Japanese markets.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 10:42 AM
japan_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nikkei 225 futures are being influenced by USD/JPY movements
  • USD/JPY is being influenced by interest rate markets
  • Relative yield differentials may provide clues when USD/JPY, Nikkei may bottom
  • US non-manufacturing PMI has potential to intensify rout or spark major reversal

Rates markets the area to watch

If the Nikkei 225 outlook is a function of moves in the Japanese yen due to the impact on exporter earnings, what should traders monitor to gauge when USD/JPY may bottom? Because right now, the risk-off tone in FX is flowing through to equities, feeding upon one other to create an ugly snowball effect in Japanese markets.

As this note explains, interest rate markets, especially the front-end of curves and relative spreads, may provide clues as to when USD/JPY, and eventually Nikkei 225, may find a floor.

USD/JPY heavily influenced by relative rate differentials

To begin, the chart below looks at the rolling 20-day correlation between USD/JPY and other indicators to get a sense as to what’s been influencing dollar-yen over the past month.

From top to bottom, the variables are one-year ahead expectations for the Fed funds rate, proxied by the shape of the futures curve between June this year and next, two-year, five-year and 10-year year yield spreads between the United States and Japan, and finally Nasdaq 100 futures.

jpy correlations Aug 5 2024

USD/JPY has been strongly correlated with each  over the past month, demonstrating that interest rate markets and risk appetite have been influential on USD/JPY movements. But rather than weakness in riskier assets preceding moves in USD/JPY, the strong correlation comes across as a function of carry trade unwinds being driven by narrowing interest rate differentials between the US and Japan.

Rate differentials had been warning of this for a while

As seen in this next chart, well before riskier asset classes and USD/JPY started rolling over, it was spreads that were forewarning about a potential shift in market direction. Two-year yield spreads between the US and Japan – which have had the strongest correlation with USD/JPY over the past month – have been compressing since May, a move at odds with USD/JPY which continued to grind higher.

spreads vs jpy aug 5

So, if the relationship sticks, relative rate differentials between the US and Japan may provide clues as to when USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 may bottom. As yet, there’s no sign of relative spreads starting to widen again, pointing to the potential for more downside ahead for Japanese stocks and a stronger Japanese yen.

US non-manufacturing PMI key release

As I explained in a separate post looking at the EUR/USD outlook this week, in the near-term, Monday’s US non-manufacturing PMI report for July is likely to be highly influential on sentiment as to whether the US economy is heading for recession.

If it confirms the recessionary signals from other recent data releases, it may lead to markets piling on even greater Fed rate cut bets, potentially compressing rate differentials further. But, if it doesn’t, we could see a savage reversal take place.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

USD/JPY slicing through major supports

Looking at the technical picture for USD/JPY, I prefer the weekly timeframe as it provides a far stronger message on the levels that matter in this time of market turbulence. Extending the move seen on Friday, the pair has now taken out the January 2023 uptrend and horizontal support at 148.50 established in March this year.

On the downside, the next major levels include 140.25 before we get to the intersection of the 2021 uptrend and major horizontal support located from 137.70. If they were to give way, it would imply another major increase in Fed rate cut bets driven by hard landing fears. Above, 146.50, the Jan 2023 uptrend, 150.90 and 151.95 are the levels of note.

usdjpy aug 5 2024

Nikkei 225 melting down after melt-up

Turning to Nikkei 225 futures, the next major downside level is found around 33700, a resistance level that capped gains throughout much of 2023 before the bullish breakout earlier this year. Below, 30,000 would be the next port of call. On the topside, there is little major resistance of note until 36985.

nikkei aug 5 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Equities APAC session USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
August 3, 2024 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
August 3, 2024 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

recession_04
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
By:
Matt Simpson
August 2, 2024 04:18 AM
    japan_03
    AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 25, 2024 12:41 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      NZD/USD skids on China concerns, Nikkei bounces into US tech earnings
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 22, 2024 11:51 PM
        Graph showing a slow uptrend
        China A50 could be teeing up for a rebound, Nikkei 225 remains trapped
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 18, 2024 02:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.