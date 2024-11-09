USD/JPY forecast: Bearish momentum builds as key US data looms

USD/JPY is tied to the US rate outlook, with long-term yields driving the pair. CPI, PPI, and retail sales are the releases to watch, along with Federal Reserve remarks. Upside for looks limited; momentum is turning bearish, and rates may have peaked, so selling rallies might be the smarter play this week

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 9, 2024 11:00 PM
US_flag_map_eye
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/JPY tied to long-term US yields
  • CPI, PPI, retail sales data this week could shift Fed rate expectations
  • Price signals from futures hint long-term US yields may have peaked
  • Bearish momentum favours selling rallies over buying dips

Overview

USD/JPY remains linked to the US interest rate outlook, especially long-term Treasury yields. With key data like CPI, PPI, and retail sales due this week, it could influence Fed rate cut expectations. While strong data may boost short-term yields, signals from rates futures suggest the highs may already be in. Price momentum is also keeling over, favouring selling rallies over buying dips.

Rates reversal warns of downside risks

Even with volatility around the US presidential election and Federal Reserve meeting, it’s obvious the US interest rate outlook remains an important driver of USD/JPY movements. Over the past month, the rolling daily correlation with variables ranging from Fed rate cut pricing to long-dated Treasury yields stand at 0.81 to 0.93, indicating thy generally move in the same direction.

The strongest relationship has been with US 10-year yields, implying it’s the longer-term trajectory for US growth and inflation that’s influencing direction, rather than the near-term Fed outlook.

HJPY correlations Nov 9 2024

Source: TradingView

While there was a lot of focus on the US fiscal outlook following Donald Trump’s victory in the election, especially with the Republicans closing in on controlling Congress, it was notable that US longer-dated Treasury yields finished lower than where they started the week.

The reversal is evident in US 10-year Treasury note futures, shown in the chart below. They bounced hard on big volumes after briefly falling below uptrend support, printing a Dragonfly doji on the weekly timeframe.

TN Nov 9 2024

Source: TradingView

Though RSI (14) and MACD haven’t confirmed, coming after a significant decline, the price signal hints we may have seen a near-term bottom for Treasury prices. If correct, it implies we may have seen a near-term peak for yields and USD/JPY, too.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

US CPI, PPI, retail sales key

With USD/JPY beholden to the US interest rate outlook, it means traders need to focus on the US event calendar again this week. Three releases stand out as important: CPI on Wednesday, PPI on Thursday and retail sales on Friday.

US calendar Nov 9 2024

Source: Refinitiv

If the data continues to question the need for another rate cut from the Federal Reserve in December, it could lead to a further curtailment of easing expectations.

Even though such an outcome will likely boost shorter-dated yields, it may not for longer-term yields given tighter policy settings may see growth and inflation expectations soften. Simply, while strong data is likely to support USD/JPY, it may not be much given the stronger relationship has been with longer-date yields recently.

Watch for Fed guidance

Federal Reserve speakers during the week are also likely to be influential, allowing traders to gauge whether the tone from Jerome Powell last Thursday is consistent throughout the FOMC.

Fed BOJ speakers calendar Nov 9 2024

Source: Refinitiv

As things stand, another 25bps rate in December is deemed a toss-up, with less than four 25bps moves expected by the end of next year.

FF curve Nov 9 22024

Source: TradingView

Beyond the US calendar, no Japanese data screens as being particularly important this week. The preliminary Q3 GDP report may generate some volatility, but it’s generally BOJ commentary that can generate movement from the Japanese side of the ledger.

Japan calendar Nov 9 2024

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY: vulnerable to downside

JPY Nov 9 2024

USD/JPY finished last week lower than where it started, reversing what was a significant push higher on the day of the US election. While there’s no obvious price signal on either the daily or weekly timeframe to guide direction, it’s notable that RSI (14) and MACD are providing bearish signals on momentum. The former also diverged from price, hinting that near-term reversal risks may be increasing.

Levels to watch include:

Support: uptrend running from October 8, located at 151.80 currently, 200-day moving average, 150.90.

Resistance: 154.70, 155.36

With momentum rolling over and given the price signal from US Treasury futures, the inclination is to sell rallies rather than buy dips this week.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.