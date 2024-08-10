USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US inflation data

In the early parts of the week ahead, we could well see some further stabilisation in the global markets so long as the USD/JPY doesn’t fall in the same pace we saw on Monday and Friday of the week before. The focus will then turn to key inflation data from the US, which has the potential to cause significant volatility and impact the USD/JPY forecast should we see a big deviation in data from expectations.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 11, 2024 3:00 AM
Japanese Flag
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The USD/JPY managed to claw back the entire losses suffered on Monday and some, before easing back a little on Friday to turn flat on the week. The volatile week comes on the back of a 5-week decline that saw rates plunge from a high of 161.95 in July to a low so far of 141.69, before bouncing back. The two-thousand-pip drop in the space of about a month shook up the financial markets, causing a huge unwind of yen-funded carry trades. But then the stabilisation of the USD/JPY that followed Monday’s plunge helped to ease the pressure on the global stock markets, including in Japan, where the Nikkei recovered from a 12% plunge on Monday. From its high point in July, the Nikkei was down about 28% at one point on Monday, before trimming that to about 16-17% by Friday. In the early parts of the week ahead, we could well see some further stabilisation in the global markets so long as the USD/JPY doesn’t fall in the same pace we saw on Monday and Friday of the week before. The focus will then turn to key inflation data from the US, which has the potential to cause significant volatility and impact the USD/JPY forecast should we see a big deviation in data from expectations.

 

Can the calmness in markets persist next week?

 

As equity markets bounced back and conditions across asset classes stabilised, there’s been a noticeable shift in market sentiment towards pro-cyclical currencies. Initially, during the week’s turmoil—triggered by pressure on yen-funded carry trades—investors flocked to haven currencies and those with lower interest rates. However, Thursday’s stronger-than-expected jobless claims report, following an upbeat ISM services PMI on Monday and reassuring comments from Fed officials, have allayed fears of a sharp US economic slowdown.

 

In Japan, sentiment has also improved, thanks to comforting remarks from the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor. This has eased the strain on yen pairs after last week’s unexpected rate hike by the BoJ, which had sent Japanese bond yields and the yen surging.

 

Consequently, investors have scaled back their expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts, moving away from the earlier panic that had led to pricing in an emergency cut before the September meeting. Nonetheless, markets are still factoring in the possibility of a 50-basis-point cut in September, though in a much calmer environment as the week progressed.

 

USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US CPI and PPI

 

In the week ahead, all eyes will be on US inflation figures, alongside key industrial data from China and a series of economic updates from the UK and Eurozone. But the focus will be primarily on US CPI (Wednesday) and PPI (Tuesday). After the latest jobs report and ISM manufacturing PMI disappointment, all attention will be CPI figures scheduled for Wednesday. A surprising weak inflation report could deliver a big blow for the US dollar, which has lost some of its yield advantage lately. A 0.2% month-on-month for both headline and core readings are expected. If CPI turns out to be hotter, this would argue against accelerated rate cuts that the markets have priced in. Else, markets could grow in confidence with its roughly 100bp of expected cuts in 2024, putting renewed downward pressure on the USD/JPY forecast.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

USD/JPY forecast: Key levels to watch

 

The trend on the USD/JPY has been bearish in the last five weeks or so. But following the sizeable recovery this week, we may have seen a potential low. That said, there are a few major overhead resistance levels that will need to be reclaimed to turn the tide more in the bulls favour again.

USD/JPY forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The USD/JPY rallied off key support around the 141.50-142.00 range, where it had previously found strong buying at the turn of the year. The recovery helped to lift rates above 146.50 resistance level, although it didn’t quite managed to show any further upside follow through. Perhaps traders are just sitting on their hands ahead of US inflation data and don’t want to be caught offside. Anyway, the 146.50 level is now an important short-term support area that needs to hold for the bulls. If it doesn’t, then I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for a revisit of the recent lows.

 

In terms of resistance, 148.50 is now an important resistance area to watch, for this level roughly corresponds with the underside of the broken trend line that had been in place since January 2023. A bigger resistance zone is that shaded in orange on the chart around the 151.00-152.00 area, but whether and when we will get there remains to be seen.

 

 

Video: USD/JPY forecast

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex USD/JPY Breaking News Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.