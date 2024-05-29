USD/JPY breaks it latest glass ceiling, crude oil surges ahead of OPEC+

USD/JPY closed above 157 for the first time since the MOF last intervened, which brings 158 into focus for bulls. Crude oil also rose over 3% on Tuesday from arguably oversold levels.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:00 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

On May 1st, we saw USD/JPY plunge nearly 500 pips from its daily high in what is thought to have been the second intervention from the MOF (Japan's Ministry of Finance). While one could argue this goes against fundamentals and that it is futile for a central bank to fight them, it can also be argued that their objective was achieved: to slow the decline of the yen. The MOF (and BOJ) are more concerned with the speed of the yen's depreciation, rather than the specific level at which it trades.

 

However, this doesn't prevent market forces from establishing key levels of their own. This past week, 157 appeared to be the latest self-imposed glass ceiling for USD/JPY, until we saw a daily close above it on Tuesday.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The daily chart shows a bullish engulfing day that closed above a tight 3-day range and the 157 handle. Its low found support above the 156.28 high, and my bias remains bullish above this level. While I see the potential for further gains, I also suspect gains may be on the cautious side as we approach the 'MOF intervention level' near 158 – making it the latest self-imposed glass ceiling for prices. At least heading into Friday's PCE inflation report from the US. The 1-hour chart shows a strong rebound from the weekly pivot point, and prices are consolidating near the day's high. Pullbacks towards 157 may appeal to bulls, with the daily R1 pivot (near 157.40) and the weekly R1 pivot (near 157.60) providing potential upside targets.

20240529usdjpy2

 

Crude oil surges 3% ahead of OPEC+

Crude oil rose over 3% on Tuesday on expectations that OPEC+ will extend their output cut at next week’s meeting. Whilst I cannot claim to have foresaw that particular rally, it did not come without warning. Managed funds and large specs reduced gross shorts for a second week up until last Tuesday, managed funds increased longs. And intraday spikes below $77 were consistently bought.

 

WTI crude oil rose at its fastest daily pace in two months with a firm close above the 200-day EMA, although it has met resistance around the 200-day average and $80. With momentum clearly picking up from the lows, it appears the upside could be the path of least resistance.

 

Crude oil technical analysis:

Intraday prices action shows a very strong move higher since its recovery back above $77 with practically no pullbacks along the way. WTI is higher during early Asian trade, and any pullack towards the $80 – which is also near the monthly S1 pivot and high-volume node of the $77-$80 trading range are likely levels of support. The next stop of WTI crude oil seems to be the $81 - $81.57 range.

 

20240529wti

 

  • The US dollar reversed its course upon the return of European and US trading desks, to recoup its earlier losses of the day become the strongest forex major by Tuesday’s close
  • The US dollar index perfectly respected the December 2024 trendline and formed a small bullish hammer (along with USD/CHF) which saw AUD/USD, GBP/USD, and EUR/USD form shooting stars or bearish pinbars
  • Gold retraced higher for a third day, although its mere 1.7% rise of the past three days remains overshadowed by the 4% plunge is endured last Wednesday and Thursday, which keeps gold on my ‘sell the rally’ watchlist

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

Australia’s inflation report will be the main event for RBA watchers today, but unless we see a material drop off in prices it seems unlikely to sway the RBA’s current stance; rates to remain at 4.35% with a slight hawkish bias. Besides, as my colleague David Scutt pointed out to me this morning, “Just remember with cpi that this version is useless for services prices” as he thinks “two services categories are updated in the first month of the quarter”. As the case may be, a sudden and welcomed drop in the figures should make AUD/USD react with a bearish jolt and likely send the ASX 200 up from its lows, even if the RBA will want more data before dropping their hawkish bias.

 

  • 11:30 – Australian monthly CPI report, construction work done
  • 11:30 – BOJ board member Adachi speaks, household confidence
  • 16:00 – German consumer sentiment (GfK)
  • 18:00 – German state CPIs, Eurozone loans
  • 22:00 – German CPI

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Oil WTI Trade Ideas USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: inflation data takes centre stage as metal consolidates
Today 04:43 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
Today 02:19 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast QQQ steadies below the ATH ahead of inflation data
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – May 28, 2024
Today 11:25 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
USD on track to snap 4-month winning streak, EUR/USD bulls eye 1.09
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 drift higher ahead of AU retail sales: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:05 PM
    aus_04
    USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 22, 2024 10:34 PM
      Research
      AUD/NZD hints at swing low before RBNZ, ASX seeks breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 21, 2024 10:38 PM
        gold_03
        Gold hesitates at its ATH, USD drifting higher towards 105: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 10:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.