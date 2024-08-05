USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts

Wall Street’s post-NFP selloff was fully embraced in Asia, with the Nikkei plunging double digits, dragging USD/JPY to a 7-month low and AUD/USD falling over 2% in less than an hour.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:18 PM
Downward trend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

There are a lot of investors scrambling for a tiny exit if price action in today’s Asian session is anything to go by. Nikkei futures tripped the circuit break with an -8% decline earlier in the day, and at the time of writing down a cool -12% during its worst day since 2011. Taiwan’s stock exchange has just posted its worst single-day loss of -10%, its worst in history. And that makes the ASX 200 futures current loss of -3.6% pale by comparison. China's markets and copper seemingly being propped up with the Hang Seng down just -1.8%, China A50 and copper futures flat for the day.

 

20240805nikkei

 

Friday’s NFP report undershot already low expectations and fanned further fears of a US recession. The headline NFP print of 114k was the second lowest gain since December 2020, unemployment increased to 4.3% from 4.1%, which is its highest level since October 2021. That also makes it the fifth rise out of the past six reports, four of which are in a row. And this was the icing on a bearish cake given traders had already seen another weak ISM manufacturing report.

 

20240805wallstreet

 

With APAC traders responding to Friday’s news, perhaps the worst of the downside volatility is behind us. But it is not often we see Nasdaq futures fall -5.5% during Asian trade (least of all on a Monday), and that tells us that markets really are in panic mode. And when investors panic, they tend to stand on each other’s heads to get to the lifeboat. Therefore, traders may want to buckle up as this could be another volatile week indeed.

 

20240805forex

 

 

Implied volatility has spiked higher for USD/JPY, EUR/USD and NZD/USD. USD/JPY has fallen a further -3.1% to fresh 7-month low and USD/CHF to a 7-month low of its own as traders flock to the safety of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Interestingly, AUD/USD was not having a volatile session until just over an hour ago, where it plunged 2.3% in less than 60 minutes and has since rebounded back above 64c. We don’t need to really explain the moves, but it is clear that stops are getting triggered and volatility will cut both ways during the current bout of market turbulence.

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

Over the past five weeks USD/JPY has dropped an impressive 12.5%. More than half of that has been over the past two weeks. While momentum clearly points lower, bears may want to ask themselves if they want to chase the move just above support levels such as the December and January lows. That is not to say trying to catch a falling knife is a good idea, but bears may want to manage their trades closely after such an extended move to the downside, and a diminishing reward-to-risk ratio. Also note that the monthly S2 sits just beneath today’s current low at the time of writing. Bears therefore may want to wait for a bounce and seek to fade into strength for a move towards 138 or the July low.

20240805usdjpy

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

There was quite a delayed reaction on AUD/USD falling lower today. But when it fell, it did so in style. The day’s high to low range spans over 170 pips, although its break of the April low has since seen prices bounce. Like USD/JPY, bears may want to warrant caution around the low and get a feel for how European and US trade plays out. But with momentum favouring bears overall, they may want to wait for a bounce and seek evidence of a swing high to rejoin the bearish move at more favourable prices.

20240805audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices APAC session Forex Nikkei

Latest market news

View more
USD/CHF trades like a proxy for perceived US recession risk
Today 04:27 AM
Yen traders are likely already net long, VIX shorts plunge: COT report
Today 01:43 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
Today 12:42 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Yesterday 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
August 3, 2024 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Downward trend
USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 07:18 AM
    trading floor
    USD/CHF trades like a proxy for perceived US recession risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:27 AM
      united_states_03
      EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:00 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2024 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.