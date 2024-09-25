USD/JPY analysis: Open interest on yen futures plunged at record pace

Earlier this month I had warned that the fall on USD/JPY from the July high might already be a crowded trade. A plunge in open interest and an engulfing week on yen futures suggests I was right to be suspicious.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 25, 2024 1:42 PM
japan_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Earlier this month, I noted that the USD/JPY decline from July's high might be overdone. Despite a near -14% drop erasing all YTD gains before the FOMC meeting, the 50bp cut didn't satisfy USD/JPY bears. Instead, we saw a bullish engulfing candle signalling a potential countertrend move.

 

It's notable that USD/JPY prices remain in the upper quarter of last week's bullish engulfing candle, indicating growing demand for the potentially oversold pair. The key question is how much of a rebound we can anticipate from this point. Afterall, every downtrend requires occasional corrections.

 

 

USD/JPY futures market positioning (CME futures from the COT report)

 

Both large speculators and asset managers remained net-long JPY futures for at their highest level since 2021 last week. While their bullish exposure is hardly at a sentiment extreme by historical standards, it could be over recent history. But we did see a slight de-risking among both sets of traders, given they trimmed both gross longs and gross longs. However, the standout metrics involve a plunge in overall open interest (OI).

 

  • Open interest fell -47% at its fastest weekly pace on record
  • The -177k contracts closed equates is just under half of total open interest, at -47%
  • Open interest stood at 376.5k contracts the week prior, which was its second highest level on record

20240925cotJPY

 

I cannot account for the cause behind the plunge, but the fact is we saw an extended move higher on yen futures (lower on USD/JPY) alongside the spike on OI accompanied and engulfing week should not be ignored. It could signal a sentiment extreme and key inflection point.

 

For any bonce to have any leg, US data needs to outperform expectations and the BOJ disappoint hawks. Neither of these scenarios are an impossibility. Still, traders will need to remain vigilant, and prices are also at an inflection point over the near term.

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

20240925usdjpy

We’ve now seen a 5% rally from the September lot to high, although we’re yet to see a daily close above the 144 handle and yesterday’s shooting star (and outside day) respected trend resistance. Assuming last week’s bullish engulfing week was significant, perhaps the market is priming itself for a pullback within last week’s range before its next leg higher.

 

I’m not looking for a huge retracement, and for prices to hold above the August high (141.66) and low of Friday’s bullish outside day. Bulls could seek to enter above such support levels, or bears could seek shows on lower timeframes.

 

However, a bullish engulfing candle has formed on the 4-hour chart around the 50-bar EMA, which suggest a potential swing low on this timeframe.

 

20240925usdjpyH4

 

  • From here I am now looking for prices to head towards the 144 – 144.23 resistance zone, although my bias remains for another leg lower if this anticipated upswing is complete.
  • Bears could seek evidence of a swing high around trend resistance / 144 resistance zone for a move towards 142
  • Bulls could reconsider longs if evidence of a swing low above or around 142 forms
  • A break above 144.68 assumed bullish continuation

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY Japan Risk Sentiment

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.