USD gets crushed against its major pairs

AUD/USD posts a large gain, a new uptrend may be in the works.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2020 2:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
USD gets crushed against its major pairs

AUD/USD posts a large gain, a new uptrend may be in the works.


The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday.  

On the economic data front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index spiked to 4.11 on month in June (4.00 expected), from a revised 3.50 in May, marking a record high.  

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending July 17th is expected to be released. Finally, Existing Home Sales for June are expected to increase to 4.75m homes on month, from 3.91 million homes in May.    

The Euro was mixed against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Union leaders reached an agreement on a 750 billion euros stimulus package. The recovery plan includes 390 billion in grants for the states hardest hit by the pandemic and 360 billion in loans. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported June public sector net borrowing at 34.8 billion pounds, vs 34.7 billion pounds expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs and posted the largest pip move of the majors in Tuesday's North American session jumping 111 pips to 0.7127 against the USD. Looking at the chart, prices broke above a declining trend line in place since January of 2018. The 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level from the swing high of 0.814 and swing low of 0.551 is being tested as resistance. A break above could have strong bullish implications towards the next major resistance area at 0.7365. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: AUD Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.