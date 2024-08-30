USD/CNH closes at 16-month lows, boding well for AUD and NZD bulls

Something unusual has happened in FX markets this week that may keep the Australian and New Zealand dollars buoyant against the USD: the offshore-traded Chinese yuan, or CNH, has continued to strengthen against the greenback, bucking the trend seen in other major currencies such as the Japanese yen and euro.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 30, 2024 10:18 AM
china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The offshore-traded Chinese yuan, or CNH, has closed at the lowest level since May 2023
  • It is threatening to break below key support
  • Unlike other major currencies this week, it has managed to strengthen despite slightly higher US bond yields
  • The inverse relationship between USD/CNH and AUD/USD, NZD/USD has been strengthening over the past month.

Overview

Something unusual has happened in FX markets this week that may keep the Australian and New Zealand dollars buoyant against the USD: the offshore-traded Chinese yuan, or CNH, has continued to strengthen against the greenback, bucking the trend seen in other major currencies such as the Japanese yen and euro.

USD/CNH teetering above key support

CNH Aug 30 2024

The USD/CNH daily chart shows the pair closed at the lowest level since May 2023 on Thursday, recording a big bearish engulfing candle that kept building even as the USD strengthened against other currencies. It’s now just a whisker away from taking out the intraday lows set on August 5. Sitting in a descending triangle pattern, and with RSI (14) and MACD showing no meaningful sign of turning higher, the probability of a downside break looks to be growing.

With little visible technical support on offer until 7.01265, if we do break lower, it could be a big move lower.  And that’s potentially important for AUD/USD and NZD/USD, as this next chart shows.

Yuan strength likely to benefit AUD, NZD

CNH correlations Aug 30 2024

The top pane is the USD/CNH daily without annotations, with those below tracking its rolling 20-day correlation with a variety of interest rate and FX markets. While the yuan, like the Japanese yen, has been heavily influenced by US interest rate fluctuations and yield differentials in recent months, it’s notable the relationship has weakened somewhat over the past week, corresponding with the latest leg lower in price.

I’ve searched around to find something to explain it, but as of now nothing is jumping out. But whatever it is or isn’t, the move in the yuan is important for the Aussie and Kiwi dollars.

The pane second from bottom is the correlation with NZD/USD over the past month. The lowest pane is the relationship with the AUD/USD over the same period. Both have seen the inverse relationship with USD/CNH strengthen, indicating the buoyant yuan is helping them to strengthen against the US dollar and other major currencies.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 AUD/USD looking topping after bullish run

The AUD/USD rally has stalled, failing twice to close above former resistance at .6800. Thursday’s long topside wick also warns of growing near-term reversal risk, as does the slight bearish divergence between RSI (14) and price. But if we do see a reversal, I may only be shallow in nature given the prevailing macro environment which is benefiting cyclical plays.

Support is found at .67612 and .67148 with resistance located at .6825, .6871 and .6893.

AUD Aug 30 2024

NZD/USD reversal risk growing

Like the Aussie, NZD/USD may have put in a near-term top on Thursday with a shooting star daily candle. However, with momentum indicators continuing to provide bullish signals, any pullbacks are likely to be limited in scale. Support is found around .6220 and .6150 with resistance at .6300 and .6370.

NZD Aug 30 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session USD/CNH Forex AUD/USD NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.