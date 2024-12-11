USD/CHF, EUR/CHF: A SNB Schlegel surprise set to rattle Swiss franc

With the market split on the SNB’s next move, all eyes are on Schlegel’s debut decision. Volatility is all but certain, especially with the European Central Bank’s rate cut call arriving soon after. Here’s what traders need to watch.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 11, 2024 2:11 PM
channel_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Market split on 25 or 50bps SNB rate cut
  • SNB Schlegel’s debut to set the tone for Swiss monetary policy
  • USD/CHF tied to US-Swiss 2-year yield differentials
  • EUR/CHF directional risks may be skewing higher

Overview

Thursday’s Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) interest rate decision will deliver fireworks one way or another, with a 25 or 50bps cut deemed a line-ball call by traders. Coupled with the release of US inflation figures on Wednesday and European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy decision soon after the SNB’s rate call, and the next 24 hours could deliver some extreme movement in USD/CHF and EUR/CHF.

This note will look at pricing for the December SNB meeting, key directional drivers of USD/CHF over the past month, along with the technical picture for both it and EUR/CHF, providing a potential blueprint for traders to build setups around.

Divided market recipe for volatility 

The SNB’s final rate call of 2024 looks set to deliver fireworks with the market divided on whether it will cut 25 or 50bps, as seen in the implied probability using overnight index swaps from Bloomberg below.

CHF OIS Dec 11

Source: Bloomberg 

Whenever you see a market as divided as this, it inevitably leads to volatility as traders react immediately to the decision, erasing the pricing for the alternate outcome within seconds, sometimes faster. There are two outcomes, but only one can be right.

Watch for rate differentials to reassert 

I don’t pretend to be an expert in Swiss monetary policy, especially when we’re dealing with a new SNB president in Martin Schlegel, but I can say with more confidence that we know what is likely to influence USD/CHF once volatility around the event dies down: interest rate differentials, especially at the front-end of the curve influenced by central bank expectations.

CHF correlations Dec 11 2024

Source: TradingView

While not the strongest relationship, note the rolling correlation between USD/CHF and US-Swiss two-year bond yield differentials in blue in the right-hand pane above, sitting at 0.83 over the past month. That’s stronger than any other part of the interest rate curve and even stronger than the inverse relationship with EUR/USD over the same period.

Should that relationship be maintained, wherever USD/CHF ends up following the US inflation report and SNB decision, relative short-dated interest rate differentials between the US and Switzerland may provide clues on directional risks for USD/CHF moving forward.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

USD/CHF momentum turning higher?

CHF Dec 11 2024

Source: TradingView

I’m not putting too much weight on it given major risks events ahead, but the reversal back above .8800 comes across as a bullish development for USD/CHF near-term. Though yet to be confirmed by MACD, the downtrend break in RSI (14) also hints that momentum risks may be starting to turn higher.

For those considering USD/CHF setups, resistance may be encountered at .8895, .8959, .9000 and .9050. On the downside, support is found at .8800, 50-day moving average, .8711 and .8617.

EUR/CHF signals turning bullish 

EURCHF Dec 11 2024

Source: TradingView

On the EUR/CHF outlook, the picture is more clouded from a market driver perspective with the pair not particularly correlated with any major asset classes I track, potentially increasing the weight of price and momentum signals when it comes to directional clues.

While the pair has been trending lower for quite some time, the divergence between price and RSI (14), the bullish signal from MACD and bullish engulfing candle on Tuesday points to building upside risks heading into Thursday.

For those evaluating setups, resistance may be encountered at .9334, 50-day moving average, .9446 and .9520. Downside support is located at .9256 and .9211. Below the latter, there's little to speak of until .8630 where EUR/CHF bottomed in the aftermath of the SNB peg being broken in 2015.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD CHF EUR/CHF

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.