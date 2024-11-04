USD/CAD teeters on bearish reversal brink ahead of US election

USD/CAD is on the cup of delivering a reversal pattern, with momentum shifting ahead of the US election. Traders should be on alert for a potential short setup.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 4, 2024 12:56 PM
canada_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Potential bearish engulfing candle forming, signalling downside risk for USD/CAD
  • Support levels at 1.3869 and 1.3815 in focus, if reversal confirms
  • Momentum shifting as RSI breaks down from overbought, hinting at a trend change.

Overview

A steep unwind in USD/CAD should have traders on alert for a potential bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart, especially given the recent trend for reversal patterns to stick following a substantial bullish move, as we’ve seen since late September.

On alert for bearish engulfing pattern

Bearish reversal patterns generated by USD/CAD have enjoyed a decent track record recently, especially when following a pronounced bullish trend. I’ve labelled them chart below, accompanied by the subsequent decline once the initial pattern was delivered. While past performance is not indicative of future performance, often the largest moves occurred after strong rallies.

As Monday’s daily candle has yet to be completed, getting short pre-emptively screens as a low probability setup. But if we do see a bearish engulfing candle print today, it will provide a decent short opportunity heading into US election day, especially if we see the price bounce a touch from these levels. 

USD/CAD short setup

CAD Nov 4 2024

Source: TradingView

Depending on entry level, the price would need to break several nearby levels to make the trade stack up from a risk-reward perspective, including the uptrend from October 15 and horizontal support at 1.3869. If they were to fold, 1.3815 is one potential target with 1.3748 and 1.3700 the next after that. A stop above Friday's high would provide protection against reversal. 

Bolstering the case for potential downside, RSI (14) has broken the uptrend it was sitting in after sitting in overbought territory for more than a week, hinting bullish momentum may be starting to turn. While the signal is yet to be confirmed by MACD, that too is looking like it may soon rollover as it moves closer to the signal line.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex USD CAD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.