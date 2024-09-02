USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – September 2, 2024

The Loonie is our featured currency pair this week, for not only do we have significantly important data from the US, but there’s also a rate decision across the northern border in Canada.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 3, 2024 3:19 AM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

USD/CAD forecast: The Loonie is our featured currency pair this week, for not only do we have significantly important data from the US, but there’s also a rate decision across the northern border in Canada. Meanwhile, we will also have the August employment report to look forward to from Canada on Friday. Incidentally, the Canadian jobs report will be released at the same day and time as the US nonfarm payrolls report. This should mean elevated uncertainty and volatility for the USD/CAD pair.

 

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

US dollar drifts ahead of key events

 

The US dollar is set for a pivotal week with several major economic reports coming up, particularly the August jobs report. Following today's US Labor Day break, the week will bring a slew of important data releases: ISM manufacturing data on Tuesday, JOLTS job openings on Wednesday, and a series of updates on Thursday, including ADP employment figures, jobless claims, and ISM services data. The main event will be Friday's August jobs report.

 

This jobs report will play a key role in deciding whether the dollar's recent two-month decline continues or if it stabilizes. A weaker jobs report would likely drive gold prices higher. However, if Friday's report aligns with expectations—predicting about 165,000 new jobs and a decrease in the unemployment rate from 4.3% to 4.2%—it would probably strengthen the case for a 25-basis point rate cut by the Fed on September 18, and gold might show a muted response.

 

On the other hand, if job growth falls short—around 100,000 new jobs—and the unemployment rate ticks up, the dollar could face further weakness, boosting gold prices as the market anticipates a larger 50 basis point rate cut from the Fed.

 

It is all about the pace of rate cuts for September

 

Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of several rate cuts during his speech at Jackson Hole a couple of weeks ago, noting that inflation had dropped "significantly" and that "the labour market is no longer overheated." With a rate cut in September essentially a done deal, the speed of further cuts will depend on upcoming data. This puts even more focus on the forthcoming employment report from the US.

 

USD/CAD forecast: Canadian dollar set for big test

 

While the main focus will rightly be on the US data for a vast majority of traders, we will also have some important macro events to look forward to from Canada this week – as highlighted on the economic calendar below, containing only US and Canadian data.

 

data

The Bank of Canada is expected to cut rates by a further 25 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday, following two cuts in June and July. The central bank had held the terminal rate of its hiking cycle at 5% for ten months prior to the June cut. At its last meeting in July, the BoC’s Governing Council pointed out that the surplus supply in the Canadian economy has helped to ease inflation recently, justifying a shift towards looser monetary policy, especially as the Canadian labour market has started to show signs of cooling. Two months of surprise contraction in jobs (-1.4K in July and -2.8K in August), means there is now even more reason for the BoC to cut.

 

Meanwhile, the latest jobs report will be published on Friday. Unless we see a third month of negative jobs growth, this is something that could help fuel a fresh rally in the Canadian dollar, despite the BOC’s expected rate cut.

 

USD/CAD forecast: technical analysis and trade ideas

USD/CAD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Following that big reversal pattern created at the start of August, when rates temporarily broke above the November 2023 high of 1.3900 and failed to hold there, the resulting sell-off has been a swift one. By the end of the month, the USD/CAD had reached a low of 1.3441, shedding some 500+ pips from the month’s high (1.3947).

 

But after such a sharp decline and ahead of key major macro events, I wouldn’t be surprised if the USD/CAD were to stage a short-covering rebound now. However, it remains to be seen if we are going to see a re-test of the broken 1.3570-1.3600 area. This zone was previously a major support area, where we also have both the 21- and 200-day moving averages converge. If we get a pop into this area on the back of any of this week’s macro events, I would then expect a swift rejection and another move lower.

 

The short-term technical USD/CAD forecast will remain bearish until and unless we go back above that 1.3570-1.3600 resistance area, or we form a major bullish reversal signal at lower levels first.

 

 


 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD CAD Currency pair of the week Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 01:00 AM
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
    By:
    David Song
    February 21, 2025 04:40 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 19, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.