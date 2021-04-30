US Tech Earnings Season Recap Whats up with AAPL MSFT AMZN and GOOG

Despite this unanimously strong fundamental data, traders have been rather stingy in awarding earnings beats with bullish price action.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 1, 2021 12:39 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US Tech Earnings Season Recap: What’s up with AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, and GOOG?

The four biggest publicly-traded US stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet/Google) all reported earnings in the past week, and they absolutely obliterated analysts’ estimates:

  • AAPL: $1.40 in EPS (vs. $0.99 eyed) on $89.6B in revenues (vs. $77.3B eyed)
  • MSFT: $1.95 in EPS (vs. $1.78 eyed) on $41.7B in revenues (vs. 41.1B eyed)
  • AMZN: $15.79 in EPS (vs. $9.56 eyed) on $108.5B in revenues (vs. $104.5B eyed)
  • GOOG: $26.29 in EPS (vs. $15.82 eyed) on $55.3B in revenues (vs. $51.7B eyed)

Despite this unanimously strong fundamental data, traders have been rather stingy in awarding earnings beats with bullish price action. As Bespoke Research noted, so-called “triple plays” (stocks that raised guidance and beat both revenue and earnings estimates) have risen only 2.6% this earnings season, well below the 10-year average of 5.3%. In other words, the stocks that have crushed their earnings estimates so far this quarter are only rising by half as much as usual.

We’ve seen this dynamic at play with these previously unstoppable tech behemoths as well. Here is the week-to-date performance as of Friday afternoon for each stock:

  • AAPL: -1.4%
  • MSFT: -3.6%
  • AMZN: +4.8%
  • GOOG: +4.2%

To be sure, any time a $1T+ company can meaningfully increase its market cap, that’s a notable development, but surely investors in AAPL and MSFT (and arguably even GOOG and AMZN) would have expected a substantially better reaction to blowout earnings numbers.

So what’s happening here?

One factor we highlighted in our tech earnings preview report was the risk that these firms, which had been among the biggest winners of the pandemic, could become laggards as the developed world emerges from pandemic-era lockdowns and restrictions. The disappointing price performance for most of these names this week suggests that investors recognize this risk and are hesitant to push these stocks meaningfully higher when other sectors may be poised for a more powerful comeback.

That said, the balance sheets, cash flow generation, and general business prospects for each of these firms is impeccable, so an immediate crash is unlikely. Instead, traders may simply continue to rotate out of these massive stocks and into areas of the market where outperforming last year’s pandemic-depressed comparable figures is a cinch.

After their stocks dramatically outperformed their underlying business prospects in 2020, 2021 may be the year where these stocks tread water despite gradually improving business prospects.


Source: TradingView, StoneX

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.