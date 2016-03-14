us stocks extend rally but will the fed spoil the party for bulls 2654602016

Global equity markets have increased their gains at the start of the week, with European indices closing between 0.3 to 1.6 per cent higher today. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 15, 2016 5:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Global equity markets have increased their gains at the start of the week, with European indices closing between 0.3 to 1.6 per cent higher today. In the US, shares on Wall Street were trading higher at the time of this writing. Sentiment in the stock markets has remained resilient despite a sell-off in the oil market and fresh data showing industrial activity in China slowed down more than expected at the start of the year. Stock market investors seem happy to be picking the dips due to the on-going support from central banks. With interest rates being virtually zero across the developed nations, there are not many asset classes that come with acceptable yields and reasonable degrees of risk.

Indeed, after the initial scepticism over the ECB’s latest stimulus package faded, stocks have rebounded strongly from their Thursday afternoon’s lows. In this regard, it will be interesting to observe how the markets will react to the upcoming policy decisions from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank on Thursday. Apart from the SNB, the rest of these central banks are unlikely to make any changes to their policies. But equally important will be the forward guidance from the Fed. If the FOMC hints strongly at the prospects of another rate rise in June then US equities may react negatively. The prospects of marginally higher borrowing costs may discourage investors from buying stocks without a sizeable pullback. In contrast, if the Fed appears to be more dovish than expected then stocks may actually extend their gains. In any event, US markets may soon start to underperform their European peers where the Europe Central Bank has turned even more dovish by the introduction of a beefed-up QE package.

Ahead of the central bank meetings, the technical outlook on US stock indices continues to look constructive, with both the Dow and S&P 500 closing above their respective 200-day moving averages for the first time this year at the end of last week. The Nasdaq 100 however has underperformed somewhat, for it still remains below its own 200 MA. Nevertheless, the underlying price action continues to look constructive for this index too.  Ever since it created a false break reversal pattern at 3905 in February, the index has been putting in higher highs and higher lows. Today, the tech-heavy index is trying to climb above the recent range highs of 3445/75 area. So far, it is doing a good job at it but things could change quickly if, for example, oil extends its decline further.

A close above this 4345/75 area, if seen, would strongly point to a continuation of the rally towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 4406, the 200-day moving average at 4418 or the previous support/resistance level at 4450/55 area. The RSI is still not at the “overbought” threshold of 70, so there may be some juice left in this rally. At this stage, a closing break below 4345 would be deemed a bearish outcome in the short-term outlook. If seen, the Nasdaq 100 could potentially drop back towards Thursday’s lows of around 4230 before deciding on its next move.

16.03.14 ustec

Related tags: China Fed FOMC Nasdaq SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.