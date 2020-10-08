US Stimulus Hopes Lift Risk Appetite

For the Pound, the only the real point of interest is Brexit. And much like the US stimulus talks, there has been very little progress to speak of. Boris Johnson reiterated that an outline for a deal must be ready by 15th of October or he is walking away from talks. With the pound trading at its current levels of $1.2930 the assumption is that at least a bare bones deal will be achieved by the end of next week, to allow talks to continue. BoE’s Andrew Bailey is due to speak, he is expected to snatch attention away from Brexit at least for a while.

Jobless claim & stalling recovery

Looking further ahead US jobless claims will come under the spotlight. The data is expected to show 820K Americans signed up for unemployment benefit, as the recovery in the labour market stalls, highlighting just how necessary additional fiscal stimulus is.



