US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold

Trump leverages tariffs on autos, chips, and pharmaceuticals in Russia talks, excluding Ukraine, fueling market fears of escalating geopolitical risks.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 8:43 PM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Trump announces 25% tariffs on automobiles, chips, and drug imports until a Ukraine deal is reached.
  • U.S.-Russia sanctions continue until a peace agreement is settled, lifting hedging demand for oil.
  • Gold is at a crossroads between a potential triple market top or a breakout toward $3,000.
  • Oil holds steady above $70, reinforcing key technical levels.

Latest Developments on the Russia-Ukraine Deal

Markets are now witnessing how Trump leverages tariffs to advance both economic and political agreements. His latest tariff announcement on auto, drug, and chip exports, combined with his firm stance on Russian sanctions, has put markets on edge. Commodities are reacting to the uncertainty, with the potential for further upside.

The tariffs are set to take effect on April 2, leaving a window for negotiations, yet keeping market sentiment cautious. Gold is testing record highs near $2,940 per ounce for the third time, presenting a key technical scenario—either a triple top reversal or a breakout toward $3,000.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

OPEC Hints at Production Cut Extensions Beyond April

Beyond gold and geopolitical risks, oil’s upside hedging demand is re-emerging. The combination of U.S.-Russia sanctions and OPEC’s potential extension of production cuts beyond April is adding further bullish momentum to crude prices. While Trump’s upcoming tariffs in March and April may generate short-lived upside pressure, traders are positioning for uncertain impacts stemming from a mix of sanctions, tariffs, and geopolitical instability.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil USOIL_2025-02-19_13-06-59

Source: Tradingview

Upside risks in oil are driving prices back toward the $73 zone. A clean close above $73 could extend bullish momentum toward $76.30, $78.30, and $80. However, if oil drops below $72, bearish targets shift toward $70, $68.80, and $66. For now, oil remains range-bound, with key boundary levels limiting price action.

A long-term breakout would require a move beyond $80 on the upside or $64 on the downside.

Gold Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold XAUUSD_2025-02-19_13-25-11

Source: Tradingview

Gold continues to set new record highs amid U.S.-Russia-Ukraine tensions, trading above $2,945. However, a confirmed hold above $2,940 is necessary to sustain the rally toward $3,000 and $3,050.

If gold fails to hold above key resistance, a triple top formation may trigger a retracement toward $2,890, $2,860, $2,820, and $2,790. While geopolitical risks can drive markets in one direction, peace deals and political clarity can swiftly reverse these moves, making risk management essential.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

You Tube: Forex and Commodities Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Commodities Trade War Gold Oil Trump

Latest market news

View more
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 17, 2025 01:33 AM
      Molten metal
      Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 14, 2025 03:47 AM
        Oil_rig
        Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 13, 2025 08:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.