US open: Wall Street set for a quiet open with earnings back in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 18, 2021 1:02 AM
5 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.15% at 36103

S&P futures -0.08% at 4699

Nasdaq futures -0.01% at 16313

In Europe

FTSE -0.47% at 7299

Dax +0.08% at 16265

Euro Stoxx +0.04% at 4403

Learn more about trading indices

Inflation inspired sell off steadies

US stocks are set for a relatively flat open after a strong session on Tuesday. Today the economic calendar is looking quieter so investors' attention will naturally shift back towards earnings, particularly as there are some big names to draw their attention.

Target and Lowe will be under the spotlight today after reporting Q3 earnings. Lowe is set to rise after beating on top and bottom line. Target is under pressure amid squeezed margins.

 Yesterday all the major indices closed higher, boosted by upbeat numbers from retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot as well as impressively strong retail sales figures. Americans are ramping up their spending early into the holiday season. The data suggests that the economic recovery is gathering momentum.

Attention will be on Fed speakers later today who should shed some more light on whether the Fed are likely to move sooner to raise rates.

Yesterday St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard called for two interest rate hikes in 2022. Investors will be watching to see if today’s speakers follow suit.

 

Where next for S&P 500?

The S&P 500 is edging lower but continue to trade within a rising channel on the 4 hour chart. The price remains supported by the 50 sma at 4685. A break below here could see the S&P  fall out of the week old rising channel below 4675 and expose the 100 sma at 4645. However, it would take a move below 4630 the November 10 low for sellers to gain traction towards 4550. Meanwhile buyers are still looking for a move over 4720 for fresh all time highs.

SP500 Chart

FX – USD hovers around 16-month high, GBP extends gains amid surging inflation

The USD is edging a few points lower but continues to hover around a 16 month high. Bets that the Fed could move sooner to raise rates increased following yesterday’s strong retail sales.

GBP/USD is advancing for a fourth straight day after UK inflation surged to 4.2% in October, up from 3.1% in September and ahead of the 3.9% forecast. The data comes following encouraging labour market data in the previous session, prompting speculation that the BoE could raise interest rates next month.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3460

EUR/USD  -0.05% at 1.1312

 

Oil extends losses

Oil prices are sliding lower after both the EIA and OPEC of a supply glut as COVID cases rise in the northern hemisphere. The EIA warned that high oil prices will see US production ramp up again in 2022. OPEC also said that they see an oil surplus building from as soon as December.

The warnings come as some countries in Europe, such as Austria and Holland have implemented new lockdown restrictions as COVID cases surge. Its too soon for this to be reflected in falling oil demand, however the risk is there and that is hurting the demand outlook.

Whilst headwinds are certainly building for oil prices, API data showed gasoline stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels significantly more than the 600,000 barrel decrease forecast.

EIA inventory data is due later today.

 

WTI crude trades -0.6% at $79.27

Brent trades -0.6% at $81.31

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:10 Fed Williams

15:30 EIA Crude Stockpiles

16:00 Fed Bowman

17:40 Fed Bower

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Oil USD SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:34 AM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 25, 2023 05:03 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 25, 2023 01:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.