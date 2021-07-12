US open Wall Street set for a mixed start amid rising covid concerns

Covid cases ae on the rise, raising concerns over slowing growth. Tech stocks are set to extend gains whilst the Dow & S&P500 head lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 12, 2021 6:46 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.4% at 34472

S&P futures -0.14% at 4360

Nasdaq futures +0.31% at 14863

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 7081

Dax +0.07% at 15686

Euro Stoxx -0.03% at 4065

Learn more about trading indices

Mixed start to a busy week

US indices are pointing to a mixed start on the open, after all three main Wall Street indices finished at all time highs on Friday.

Concerns grow over rising covid cases, as new daily infections in the US hit the highest level since May over the weekend, unnerving investors.

Covid concerns will add to nerves that peak growth has passed as recent US economic data has under-performed.

Whilst the Dow and the S&P futures are in the red, the high growth tech stock extends its rally as investors continue to rotate back into growth.

Whilst today is a quiet day for data and earnings there is plenty across the week to keep the markets busy. US CPI and PPI data on Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before congress on Wednesday and Thursday, will keep inflation and the Fed’s next steps firmly in focus.

Tomorrow earning season is due to kick off with the Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and PepsiCo updating he market.


Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones hit a high of 34906 but failed to hold that level, slipping back below the level 34850 which had offered resistance on several occasions across the past month. The RSI is in bullish terrirory but points lower, giving mixed messages. Whilst the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart holds at 34600 buyers can be hopeful of another attack on 34850 and on towards 35000. A break through the 50 sma at 34600 could open the door to 34420 the ascending trendline support from ealy October and the 100 sma at 34350. Below here the sellers could gain momentum.

FX – USD rallies, EUR  falls on dovish ECB Lagarde

The US Dollar is climbing higher at the start of the week, after steep losses at the end of last week. Safe haven flows into the US Dollar amid rising covid cases are lifting the greenback. Attention is also shifting back to inflation and the Fed’s next steps with CPI data, PPI data and Jerome Powell testifying before Congress coming up this week.

EUR/USD trades lower after ECB President Christine Lagarde Sid That forward guidance will be changed at the July 22 meeting. Lagarde hinted that the bond buying scheme could be extended beyond March 2022 albeit in a new format.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3820

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.1856


Oil falls on covid worries

Oil prices are slipping lower as concerns over slowing global growth overshadowed the prospect of tightening supply after OPEC+ talks to raise output failed earlier in the month.

The rapid spread of covid cases and unequal access to covid vaccines threaten to slow global economic recovery. According to Reuters, covid infections are rising in 69 countries. Parts of Asia are back under lockdown conditions.

This comes after OPEC+ group abandoned talks at the stat of the month amid infighting and failure to agree unanimously to raise output in order to satisfy the demand outlook

US crude trades -1.4% at $72.98

Brent trades -1.3% at $74.24

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:30 Fed Williams due to speak


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Forex Indices SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Today 05:43 AM
AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
Yesterday 09:43 PM
Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
Yesterday 05:47 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high after Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:10 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
Yesterday 10:45 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could reach $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 19, 2024 03:30 PM
      downtrend chart
      Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 05:46 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 11, 2024 06:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.