US open: Wall Street rebounds as Omicron fears ease

Wall Street looks set to claw back some of Friday's losses as Omicron fears ease.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 30, 2021 12:52 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +1.5% at 35170

S&P futures +1.5% at 4639

Nasdaq futures +1.2% at 16210

In Europe

FTSE +1.3% at 7137

Dax +0.71% at 15356

Euro Stoxx +1.1% at 4135

Learn more about trading indices

Stocks point higher as market mood improves

US stocks are set to open firmly higher, rebounding from Friday’s selloff but by no means making up all of the losses. The WHO warned over the weekend that the new covid variant Omicron is a significant development. However, they added that it is too soon to say whether it is more deadly that Delta. So far, on the ground evidence from South Africa suggests that the strain is more contagious but less severe. The bottom line is it is too soon to tell.

There is still significant uncertainty over whether the current vaccines will be effective against Omicron. Pfizer has said that a vaccine could be ready in 100 days if Omicron is resistant to jabs.

The mood in the market is lifting even as Omicron spreads quickly across the globe and governments impose stricter travel conditions.

Retailers are likely to be in focus as Black Friday number come through. However, the broad trend suggests that sales are still considerably down from 2019’s.

Oil stocks are expected to more northwards tracing oil prices higher ahead of the OPEC + meeting.

 

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P 500 rebounded off 4581 Friday’s low and is stalling around 4630 the November 10 low. The receding bearish bias on the MACD is keeping buyers’ hopeful of further upside. A move above 4630 is need to expose the 50 & 100 sma at 4680. However, the 50 sma appears to be crossing below the 100 sma suggesting that there could be more downside to come. Rejection at 4630 could see the price test the November low at 4580.

 

S&P 500 chart

FX – USD rebounds, tracing treasury yields higher

The USD is rebounding after weakness on Friday. Fears surrounding the Omicron covid strain made investors questions the Fed’s ability to lift interest rates soon. Today those fears are easing, and the greenback is tracing treasury yields higher. Fed Chair Powell is due to speak later.

EUR/USD fall back, paring gains from Friday when it jumped 1%. The move lower comes despite German inflation surging to its highest level in 3 decades at 5.2% in November, up from 4.6% in October.

GBP/USD -0.06% at 1.3328

EUR/USD -0.35% at 1.1276

Oil rebounds after Friday’s steep declines

Oil prices are rising, paring some of Friday’s 13% declines, which were looking a little overdone. Fears over the high mutated Omicron strain of covid sparked a deep selloff on Friday as governments re-imposed some travel restrictions and fears of lockdown restrictions hit the demand outlook.

Fears surrounding the new strain have eased over the weekend which is helping oil rebound. Attention is also turning towards the OPEC+ meeting later in the week where the oil cartel will consider whether to press ahead with oil production increases. The group is likely to adopt a cautious approach over the demand outlook.

WTI crude trades +5.25% at $71.73

Brent trades +4.85% at $75.06

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

15:00 Pending Home Sales

19:00 BoC’s Governor Tiff Macklem speech

20:00 Fed Chair Powell’s speech

 

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Indices SPX 500 Forex USD Commodities Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.